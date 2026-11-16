Akko FUNBOX, a leverless arcade controller with Hall Effect magnetic switches.

Akko showcased the FUNBOX leverless arcade controller at EVO Japan 2026.

Akko's first leverless controller for fighting games features adjustable Rapid Trigger, hot-swappable switches and up to 8,000 Hz polling on PC.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Akko is bringing the magnetic switch technology it developed for gaming keyboards to the fighting game community with FUNBOX, its first leverless arcade controller. First shown at EVO Japan 2026, where attendees could try it at the Akko booth, FUNBOX uses buttons for both movement and attacks. Its 17-button gameplay layout can be remapped through the Akko web driver.

FUNBOX ships with Kailh Star Mini low-profile Hall Effect magnetic switches. Sensors track button movement through changes in a magnetic field, allowing players to adjust where a press registers. Rapid Trigger lets a button reset as it moves back up, so players can press it again without returning it to its resting position. The controller scans inputs at 50 kHz and supports a polling rate of up to 8,000 Hz on PC.

The hot-swappable design also supports compatible Kailh three-pin low-profile mechanical switches. Players can change switches without soldering, giving them a choice between the adjustable response of the magnetic switches and the feel of a mechanical switch.

FUNBOX provides four settings for simultaneous opposite cardinal directions, or SOCD, which determine how the controller handles conflicting directional inputs such as left and right. A dedicated Tournament Lock disables system controls including Home, Turbo, Select and Start. A two-inch color LCD and an aluminum dial provide access to mode selection, button testing and onboard profiles.

FUNBOX connects directly to PC via USB-C. PlayStation 5 play requires a Brook Wingman FGC2 adapter, which is included in an optional bundle.

The Akko FUNBOX product page includes the user manual, platform setup instructions and configuration options. Akko's accompanying article on magnetic switch technology in fighting games explains how its keyboard switch development informed the controller's design.

About Akko

Founded in 2016, Akko designs mechanical keyboards, switches, mice and other gaming peripherals. The company develops both mechanical and magnetic switch products, with an emphasis on giving users a choice of layouts, switch feel and input settings.

Yiling Fu

Akko

+1 919-695-3661

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Akko Brings Hall Effect Switches to Its FUNBOX Leverless Arcade Controller News Provided By Akko November 16, 2026, 06:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology



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