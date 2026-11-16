Camel Tech, OpenAI Implementation Partner

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Camel Tech expands its capabilities for helping organizations bring OpenAI technology into everyday business by becoming an OpenAI implementation partner

- Imrul, FounderNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Camel Tech, a business systemization company, has joined the OpenAI Partner Network as a Select Partner. The program supports firms that help organizations adopt OpenAI technology and apply it to business operations.OpenAI announced the network on June 14, 2026, alongside a $150 million investment to support its partner ecosystem. The program brings together firms that help organizations identify practical applications, redesign workflows, integrate technology, and support adoption across their teams.The network includes three partner tiers: Select, Advanced, and Elite. OpenAI describes progression through these tiers in terms of sales performance, technical capability, co-selling engagement, and deployment experience. Published partner resources include:1. Onboarding and training to help teams develop expertise with OpenAI technology.2. Technical resources and support for building and deploying solutions.3. Opportunities to collaborate with OpenAI on selling and delivering solutions.For Camel Tech, participation supports an existing approach: systemize first, automate next. The company begins by understanding how work moves through a business, where information is stored, and who is responsible for decisions. It then identifies where artificial intelligence can support those processes, with appropriate access controls and human review.For Camel Tech's clients, the partnership primarily strengthens the resources behind the work. The company's artificial intelligence transformation services include custom agents, searchable knowledge bases, workflow assistants, and business applications such as client portals and internal tools development. Where OpenAI technology fits the requirements, these solutions can help teams find approved information, process documents, and prepare actions for review within their existing business systems.Participation provides access to partner training and technical resources to support that work. Camel Tech's approach remains the same: test systems before deployment, define what information they can access, and establish when a person must review an output or approve an action. The team also explains how each solution handles client information.“Using ChatGPT is easy. Making it useful in a business takes more work. You need clear processes, and responsible persons. OpenAI partnership supports our clients put those foundations together,”-said Imrul, CEO and Founder of Camel Tech.Camel Tech also maintains partnerships with other technology providers to support its business systemization and artificial intelligence transformation services. The company is a ClickUp Verified Service Provider, Notion Consulting Partner, monday Official Partner, and member of Anthropic's Claude Partner Network.Camel Tech has completed more than 100 implementations across construction, accounting, healthcare, agencies, and other service-based industries worldwide. It remains tool- and model-agnostic, recommending platforms according to each client's processes, integration needs, data requirements, and budget.About Camel TechCamel Tech is a business systemization company that transforms operational chaos into systemized, scalable, AI-native businesses. They help founders and companies scale sustainably with business systems and AI transformation. They diagnose what's broken, build one core system to run the entire business, then layer in AI and automation to scale without growing headcount or burning weekends.Their work spans construction, healthcare, agencies, accounting, e-commerce, education, and other service-based industries, serving clients primarily in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe.

Imrul Hasnat

Camel Tech

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Camel Tech Joins the OpenAI Partner Network as an Implementation Partner News Provided By Camel Tech November 16, 2026, 06:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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