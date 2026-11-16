Brand ambassador-led LED screens bring flexible, affordable outdoor advertising to busy high streets and footfall areas

NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Street Screen Media, a division of Love Creative Marketing, has announced the launch of its out-of-home (OOH) digital mobile screens across the United States. The service puts bright LED displays, accompanied by trained brand ambassadors, directly into busy high streets, shopping districts and other high footfall areas where people already gather.The launch gives American businesses a new route into outdoor advertising. Instead of committing to the cost of a large static billboard, advertisers can now book a share of a moving digital screen and put their message in front of shoppers, commuters, tourists and event crowds at a fraction of the price.A new way to reach people on the streetTraditional billboards stay in one place and depend on people walking or driving past. Street Screen Media reverses that model. Its mobile screens travel to the areas where audiences are concentrated and stay visible for as long as the campaign requires. Because the screens operate both day and night, campaigns are not limited to daylight hours or standard shop opening times.Every screen is accompanied by a brand ambassador. Beyond keeping the display in the right place, ambassadors can wear or hand out a client's product, distribute leaflets or flyers, and talk with passers-by. That combination of a bright digital display and a real person on the ground turns a simple advert into a face-to-face brand experience.Remote control means adverts can change at any timeOne of the main strengths of the screens is how quickly campaigns can be updated. Each display is controlled remotely, so advertisers can change their creative whenever they need to, without waiting for a new print run or sending a crew to swap a poster.This suits businesses that work around fast-moving offers. A restaurant can promote a lunchtime deal in the morning and switch to an evening special by dinner. A retailer can announce a flash sale as soon as stock arrives. An event organiser can push last-minute ticket information when attendance is the priority. LED Digital Screen Adverts on the network can play both video and still images, so brands can choose the format that suits their message and budget.Share of screen, not the whole billAdvertisers on the network can book a one-in-six share of screen time, similar to the way digital billboards rotate several brands on a single display. This shared model keeps costs well below those of a dedicated billboard campaign and makes outdoor advertising realistic for small and mid-sized businesses as well as national brands that want to test a new city.It also gives campaign planners precise control over where their money goes. Rather than paying for a fixed location that may or may not suit their audience, advertisers can select the streets, neighbourhoods and time slots that match the people they want to reach.Why mobile OOH, and why nowOOH Advertising has remained one of the few channels that audiences cannot skip, mute or block. As online advertising becomes more crowded and more expensive, many brands are looking for ways to rebuild physical visibility in the places where customers shop and spend time. Mobile Media Advertising adds flexibility that fixed sites cannot match: a campaign can follow footfall, respond to local events and move on when the moment passes.“Street Screen Media was created to make high-impact outdoor advertising accessible to more businesses,” said a spokesperson for Street Screen Media.“By combining digital screens with brand ambassadors, we give advertisers visibility and direct engagement in a single booking.”Who the service is built forThe US rollout is designed for a wide range of advertisers, including:. Retail and e-commerce brands promoting new products or seasonal sales. Restaurants, cafés and bars driving walk-in traffic. Event organisers, festivals and venues selling tickets. Local services and start-ups looking for fast brand awareness. Agencies planning experiential or street-level campaigns for their clientsBooking a campaignBusinesses that want to put their message on the street can Hire Digital Outdoor Screens through Street Screen Media. The team can advise on suitable locations, creative formats, campaign length and ambassador support, then manage the campaign from booking to completion. Brands planning New York Digital Screens campaigns, or activity in any other major US city, can use the same service.About Street Screen MediaStreet Screen Media is a division of Love Creative Marketing and specialises in digital out-of-home advertising. The company operates mobile LED screens supported by brand ambassadors, helping advertisers reach audiences in busy public spaces across the USA, the UK and Europe.Media contactWebsite -Phone: USA +1-646-741-8992

OOH Street Screen Media

OOH Street Screen Media

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Street Screen Media Launches OOH Digital Mobile Screens Across USA News Provided By VefoGix November 16, 2026, 06:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR



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