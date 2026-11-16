Dr. Chung Eui Sang receives an Appreciation Award from STAAR Surgical in recognition of his contributions to EVO ICL development at the 2026 Korea-Japan ICL Forum.

Dr. Chung Eui Sang of SNU Eye Clinic shares his expertise and insights during a medical conference, discussing advancements in ophthalmology and eye care.

An Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) designed to correct refractive errors by being implanted inside the eye without removing the natural lens.

Dr. Chung Eui Sang joins Korea and Japan's ICL experts and receives recognition from STAAR Surgical for his contributions to EVO ICL development.

- Dr. Chung Eui SangSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ICL experts from Korea and Japan exchange insights on the latest vision correction trends and global clinical experiencesSTAAR Surgical presents Appreciation Award in recognition of contributions to EVO ICL development and international academic exchangeSeoul, South Korea – Chief Director Chung Eui Sang of SNU Eye Clinic attended the 2026 Korea & Japan ICL Forum (4th Korea & Japan ICL Forum), held on November 5 at the Grand Hyatt Seoul. The event brought together ophthalmologists from Korea and Japan to discuss the latest clinical developments in implantable collamer lens (ICL) surgery and explore future directions in the field of vision correction.Now in its fourth year, the Korea & Japan ICL Forum is an international academic exchange event that brings together ICL specialists from both countries to share developments in their respective vision correction markets, exchange clinical experiences, and discuss future directions in technological advancement.This year's forum welcomed 13 ICL experts from Korea and Japan. Discussions covered a range of key topics, including the current state and latest trends in the refractive surgery markets of both countries, future prospects for vision correction, ICL sizing, and vault prediction, which are important considerations in clinical practice.Chief Director Chung participated in the forum based on his extensive clinical experience and expertise in ICL surgery, continuing academic and professional exchanges with ophthalmologists from both countries.As an ICL Instructor for STAAR Surgical, a global manufacturer of implantable collamer lenses, Dr. Chung has shared his clinical experience and surgical expertise with ophthalmologists in Korea and abroad. He also contributes to international academic exchange through his involvement with the APAC ICL Advisory Board.At the forum, Dr. Chung received an Appreciation Award from STAAR Surgical in recognition of his contributions to the advancement of EVO ICL and his participation in the Korea & Japan ICL Forum."ICL surgery requires precise preoperative examinations and careful lens selection based on each patient's individual eye anatomy," said Dr. Chung. "I will continue to share clinical experience and the latest medical insights with ophthalmologists in Korea, Japan, and other countries while contributing to the advancement of more precise vision correction procedures."In May this year, Chief Director Chung surpassed 10,000 EVO ICL procedures, further demonstrating his extensive surgical experience and consistent clinical outcomes. He added, "Through continued international academic exchange and clinical research, I aim to further strengthen expertise in vision correction and provide personalized care based on each patient's individual eye condition."

Samantha

SNU Eye Clinic

+82 10 5495 9632

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SNU Eye Clinic's Dr. Chung Eui Sang Recognized at 2026 Korea & Japan ICL Forum News Provided By SNU Eye Clinic November 16, 2026, 06:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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