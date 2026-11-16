MENAFN - EIN Presswire) David Hume Kennerly, Author of 'In the Room,' is interviewed on "White House Chronicle" on PBS and SiriusXM, airing this week.

- Llewellyn KingWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For six decades, David Hume Kennerly, this week's guest on“White House Chronicle” on PBS, watched history through a viewfinder. The renowned photographer was in the room for pivotal events that have defined modern American and world history.Kennerly was on the program to discuss his new book titled“In the Room: 60 Years on the Front Lines of History,” a sweeping visual memoir and photo collection, from Vietnam to the West Wing. Those photos include the battlefields of Vietnam, the night Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated at the Ambassador Hotel, the Reagan-Gobachev“Fireside Summit,” the Pentagon as it burned after the 9/11 attack,” and Barack Obama's first night as president.Kennerly, who won a Pulitzer for his photos when he was 25, and became President Gerald R. Ford's chief White House photographer, has been on assignment in more than 100 countries, and has more than 50 Time and Newsweek covers.On the program, airing this week on PBS and SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S., Channel 124, Kennerly also talked about his days at the Oregon Journal, for which he worked as a temporary replacement in 1966, while he was a student.While at the paper, he told hosts Llewellyn King and Adam Clayton Powell III, he got his“first break.” His photo of a live deer burning in a forest fire became a billboard advertising fire prevention.“I never looked for another job after that. People came after me,” he said.Kennerly talked about the evolution of cameras and film, from the days of black-and-white photos shot on 4x5 cameras to digital color photography. He said,“for some reason, photos of Ronald Reagan didn't work in black-and-white.”He also talked about his shooting philosophy, about being“invisible” and that“the eyes” not all the latest camera technology in the world make great photographers. He said frankly,“You have to have the eyes. It isn't something that can be taught.”Llewellyn King, also executive producer of "White House Chronicle,” said, "This is one of the best episodes we have put together over the 30 years that the program has been on the air.“Director Darren Williams and Producer Linda Gasparello have made the interviewing come alive with the use of photos.”King added,“The rapport between Kennerly and Adam Clayton Powell III, is palpable. It should be. Kennerly often photographed Powell's famous father, New York congressman Adam Clayton Powell Jr.”

Llewellyn King

White House Media LLC

+1 202-441-2702

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

David Hume Kennerly, News and White House Photographer, Is Focus of PBS TV Program News Provided By White House Media LLC November 16, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.