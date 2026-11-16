MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) India's rapidly expanding data centre sector could generate 30-35 million square feet of warehousing demand by 2030, creating a huge secondary demand opportunity for the country's industrial and logistics real estate sector, a report said on Monday.

The report from property consulting firm Savills India said India's operator-based data centre stock is projected to increase to 7 GW IT by 2030, supported by rising digitalisation, enterprise cloud adoption, artificial intelligence workloads, favourable policy initiatives and growing data consumption.

This rapid expansion is expected to generate sizeable demand beyond the data centre campus itself, particularly across Grade-A warehousing facilities located near major data centre clusters.

Every 1 MW of IT data centre capacity typically creates demand for about 6,000-7,000 square feet of aligned warehousing space.

"As data centre capacity scales across major hubs, the supporting ecosystem is expected to play an increasingly important role across the data centre lifecycle, from storing and staging critical equipment during construction to supporting maintenance, replacement and operational requirements once facilities become operational," the report noted.

Based on the projected addition of over 5 GW IT of new data centre capacity by 2030, India could witness approximately 30–35 million sq. ft. of aligned warehousing demand by 2030.

Beyond warehousing, data centre growth is also expected to create a multiplier effect on domestic manufacturing of equipment and materials required for data centre infrastructure.

“Beyond the data centre campuses, the supporting ecosystem will require strategically located warehousing for equipment storage, installation and ongoing operations,” said Srinivas N, Managing Director, Industrial & Logistics, Savills India.

Srinivas noted equally significant potential to accelerate domestic manufacturing of critical equipment and components, driving demand for industrial land and specialised facilities. This convergence of digital infrastructure, manufacturing and logistics will be an important growth driver for India's industrial real estate market.

Hyderabad and Mumbai are expected to emerge as the key beneficiaries, followed by Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Pune. These locations are well-positioned to support dedicated warehousing and logistics facilities around major data centre clusters.

-IANS

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