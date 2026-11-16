MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) India can play a much bigger role in the global AI footprint than it is currently doing with robust government policies in place, Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM, said here on Monday.

Speaking to IANS during an interaction, Krishna said there are areas where India has done incredibly well like digitisation of biometrics (Aadhaar framework), digital payments, quick commerce and so on.

“Somehow on AI, I think India has to find its place in terms of what it wants to do. When I look at the government, I think the government has done what the government can. It is trying to be careful not to over-regulate, because if you over-regulate, as we've seen in Europe, then there is, like, no ecosystem at all,” Krishna added.

The IBM CEO further stated that India is trying to encourage AI made within the country, which it will leverage for various government purposes.

“So, I think the government is doing what it can, but I'm not a big believer that the government should cause bailouts and write industrial policy top-down. I think that's a dangerous path to go down. Though many people want that, because if the government does that, then effectively they're asking the government to pick winners,” he stressed.

He said India is sort of a player at a global stage for IBM.

“It's a great market. It's a great place to build products, and it's a great place to have employees who help IBM on a global footprint,” Krishna told IANS during the interaction.

Replying to a question on regulating AI, Krishna said he gives the Indian government a fair amount of credit on not regulating the industry so hard as we have seen in Europe.

“Innovation can flourish using AI and the Indian government knows this. Europe is the only place where they regulate so hard that innovation becomes hard,” he told IANS.

The India AI Governance Guidelines have already outlined a principle-based approach centred on trust, people-first governance, and responsible AI innovation. The framework also identifies misinformation, deepfakes, algorithmic bias and unintended societal harm among the big risks that need to be safeguarded against.

The guidelines recommend reviewing existing laws to identify regulatory gaps around AI, including issues such as liability, data protection, copyright, content authentication and the misuse of generative AI. Besides, they propose setting up an AI Governance Group, a Technology and Policy Expert Committee and an AI Safety Institute.

-IANS

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