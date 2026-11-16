Within hours of touching down in Mumbai, the Prince and Princess of Wales had shared tea with Sachin Tendulkar, taken guard in a street cricket game with local schoolchildren, and drunk from clay cups at Ballard Estate. William and Kate are in India for three days, attending the sixth Earthshot Prize ceremony, with a stop in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi also on the itinerary.

At the Ballard Estate gathering, the three sat together over cups of kulhad chai. Tendulkar did most of the talking, moving his hands to illustrate a point, while the royal couple leaned in and listened.

It is not their first time in the country. Back in 2016, the pair spent a week travelling through India and Bhutan, and on that trip too they encountered Tendulkar and took part in a casual match at Oval Maidan.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate interact with Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and others in Mumbai. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Mumbai for a three-day visit centred around the 2026 Earthshot Prize. twitter/jeBBvrjZOC

- ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

This time, the setting was gully cricket with Mumbai schoolchildren. Tendulkar took on the role of coach for the Prince before play began, and Kate stayed on the boundary watching with a smile. Each of the three had a turn holding the bat.

Kate's outfit reflected the activity. She wore tailored trousers with a light green blazer, a change from 2016 when she batted in a long Anita Dongre dress.

The couple's schedule also includes the Earthshot Prize ceremony, the reason for the visit, and the meeting with Modi in the capital.