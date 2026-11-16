Take a look inside former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's luxurious Gurgaon home, featuring elegant interiors, cricket memorabilia, a beautiful temple and a separate Rs 69 crore luxury apartment.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is known for his achievements on the cricket field, but his home has attracted attention for its elegant interiors. A home tour offered viewers a glimpse of the spaces, décor and personal details that reflect his lifestyle beyond cricket.

Dhawan's Gurgaon residence has been described as a spacious four-bedroom home. Its interiors combine contemporary design with warm colours, wooden finishes and decorative pieces. Comfortable furniture, artwork and thoughtful styling give the house a welcoming feel while maintaining the polished look of a luxury residence.

The living room is among the most eye-catching areas of the house. It features generous seating, wall art and a pool table, creating space for relaxation and entertaining guests. Cricket memorabilia, trophies and photographs add a personal touch, celebrating important moments from Dhawan's sporting career.

Several cricket-related keepsakes make the home especially meaningful. The collection reportedly includes bats associated with well-known cricket captains, alongside photographs and other memorabilia. These objects bring Dhawan's professional journey into his everyday surroundings and make the interiors feel personal rather than simply designed for display.

Separately, Dhawan made headlines for purchasing a luxury apartment at DLF The Dahlias in Sector 54, Gurugram. Property registration reports put the base price at around Rs 65.61 crore, with the overall transaction cost, including applicable taxes, reported at approximately Rs 68.89 crore in February 2025.

The dining area continues the home's elegant theme, with an attractive setup and decorative artwork. The entrance also features religious décor, including a temple dedicated to Sherawali Mata and an idol of Lord Ganesha. These details add a traditional touch to the otherwise modern-looking residence.

The apartment was reported to have around 5,750 to 6,040 square feet of carpet area, to be located on the 24th floor of Tower 1, and to include five parking spaces and private lift access. The purchase adds a high-value property to Dhawan's real-estate portfolio.