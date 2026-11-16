MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Aster CEO Leonard Leung said the team is investigating a sharp, short-lived disruption in the price of the platform's native token, ASTER, after a highly volatile trading session that saw the token briefly trade above $0.71 before falling back to around $0.48 in just over 15 minutes.

According to Leung, the move appears to be tied to the liquidation of highly leveraged positions, which he described as“likely malicious,” though he emphasized that the incident is still under review. He also said Aster's core operations were functioning normally and that the episode was not connected to ASTER market-making arrangements.

ASTER spiked above $0.71 and then dropped to about $0.48 within a little over 15 minutes, according to Aster CEO Leonard Leung. Leung attributed the volatility to liquidations of leveraged positions, which he called“likely malicious,” but the investigation is ongoing. Derivatives activity surged during the episode: CoinGlass data shows ASTER futures volume of about $1.29 billion over 24 hours. Liquidations totaled roughly $9.1 million, including $5.97 million in long liquidations and $3.14 million in short liquidations. STER later recovered toward roughly $0.55, though it remained well below the intraday high.

Key takeawaysPrice whipsaw sparks an investigation

Leung's comments place the focus on what happened during the spike-and-crash sequence rather than on any prolonged system failure. In his assessment, the sudden swing aligns with liquidation dynamics-particularly when leverage is concentrated-rather than a broad malfunction of Aster's exchange infrastructure.

The CEO said Aster was operating normally throughout the incident and that the volatility was not linked to the token's market-making setup. That distinction matters for traders monitoring whether a sudden repricing could reflect liquidity or venue issues versus a liquidation-driven cascade.

After the initial plunge, ASTER rebounded to around $0.55, representing an increase of about 4.5% over the prior 24 hours. Even with the recovery, the token remained roughly 22.5% below its intraday peak, underscoring how extreme the intraday move was.

Derivatives activity surged as liquidations mounted

Market data shows the episode coincided with unusually heavy trading across derivatives. CoinGlass recorded approximately $1.29 billion in ASTER futures volume over 24 hours, up 121% from the day before. Spot volume also rose-CoinGlass data indicates about $118.3 million over 24 hours, up 67% compared with the prior day.

At the same time, reported liquidations totaled roughly $9.1 million. CoinGlass data breaks that down into approximately $5.97 million in long liquidations and $3.14 million in short liquidations.

While the liquidations figure helps explain the mechanics behind the sharp move, Leung's“likely malicious” characterization suggests the team believes leverage positioning and liquidation triggers may have been abnormal. The CEO did not provide additional details in his remarks, but his statement signals the investigation may focus on whether the volatility was amplified by orchestrated behavior rather than organic trader activity.

What ASTER is designed to do on Aster

ASTER is the native token of Aster, a decentralized exchange that supports leveraged perpetual futures trading. The token has multiple roles within the ecosystem: it is used for governance and community rewards, and the protocol allocates a portion of its revenue toward buying back ASTER.

That token utility-and the protocol's use of ASTER buybacks-creates a backdrop where sudden volatility can be more than a short-term trading concern. For participants, events like this raise questions about risk controls around leverage, liquidation fairness, and how quickly market structure can absorb stress.

Leung's emphasis that Aster's operations were functioning normally suggests the exchange itself may not have been the source of the disruption. Instead, the incident appears tied to how leveraged positions were cleared during the volatile window-an area where traders often look for further clarity, especially when the magnitude of liquidations is substantial.

What traders should watch next

Because Aster is still investigating the cause of the liquidation-driven volatility, the most important next signals are whether the team identifies irregular leverage patterns, confirms that any malicious activity occurred, and communicates any risk-management changes that could reduce the likelihood of similar cascades. Until more details emerge, participants may want to pay close attention to derivatives activity, liquidation distribution (long vs. short), and whether liquidity conditions remain stable during high-leverage trading.

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