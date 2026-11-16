MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) India have registered their best opening Olympic qualification performance in at least five Olympic cycles after securing three quota places for the Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) Olympic Games at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle / Pistol / Shotgun in Doha, Qatar.

For the first time across five consecutive Olympic cycles from London 2012 to LA28, Indian shooters earned three quotas at the very first qualification event. All three berths came through world championship podium finishes across every shooting discipline.

Jaypal Malviya won silver in the men's 10m air pistol, Niraj Kumar followed with bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions, while Vivaan Kapoor clinched silver in the men's trap.

Welcoming the landmark start to the Olympic cycle, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said. "Starting an Olympic cycle with three quotas right at the first World Championship is a huge boost for everyone involved. What makes me happiest is that all three disciplines-rifle, pistol and shotgun-delivered podium finishes.

"Usually, it takes a few World Cups for the momentum to build, so getting three spots on the board this early takes a lot of pressure off the team and gives our coaching staff a clear runway to plan for Los Angeles."

The Doha tally surpasses India's opening-event returns from the previous four Olympic cycles. India had secured two quotas at the 2010 Munich World Championships ahead of London 2012 and one quota at the 2014 Granada World Championships before Rio 2016.

The contingent then won two quotas at the 2018 Changwon World Championships for Tokyo 2020 and two quotas at the 2022 Osijek Shotgun World Championships and the 2022 Cairo Rifle/Pistol World Championship ahead of Paris 2024.

Praising the squad's composure in Doha, NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh said, "Winning a quota at a World Championship is never easy because every top shooter in the world is competing in the same field. Jaypal, Niraj and Vivaan kept their composure in very tight finals and earned those spots the hard way. Our high-performance team and coaches put in months of quiet work behind the scenes to get us here, and we will keep building on this start over the next two years."

Alongside the three Olympic quotas, India wrapped up a strong Doha campaign, finishing second in the overall medal standings with 13 medals, comprising two gold, seven silver and four bronze.

India's Quotas at the Opening Olympic Qualification Event (2010–2026)

London 2012: Two quotas (Munich World Championships, 2010)

Rio 2016: One quota (Granada World Championships, 2014)

Tokyo 2020: Two quotas (Changwon World Championships, 2018)

Paris 2024: Two quotas (Osijek Shotgun World Championships & Cairo Rifle/Pistol World Championship, 2022)

LA 2028: Three quotas (Doha World Championships, 2026)