MENAFN - Everybody Loves Your Money) Before agreeing to a lower asking price, homeowners should review comparable sales, buyer activity, carrying costs, and their expected proceeds. Frame Stock Footage/Shutterstock

Your house has been listed for three weeks, and your real estate agent calls with a suggestion you weren't hoping to hear: lower the asking price. You've already spent money getting the property ready, rearranged your schedule for showings, and started planning what you'll do with the proceeds. Now you're being asked to give up another $15,000 or $20,000 without knowing whether that will actually attract a buyer. A price reduction might be the right move, but it shouldn't be based solely on how long the listing has been active. Before agreeing, ask your realtor to walk you through five numbers that reveal whether lowering the price makes financial sense.

Affiliate disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. Everybody Loves Your Money may earn a commission if you buy or sign up through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, Everybody Loves Your Money earns from qualifying purchases. 1. What Have Comparable Homes Actually Sold For?

The first number worth examining isn't your asking price but the amount buyers have recently paid for similar homes nearby. Comparable sales, often called comps, should reflect properties with reasonably similar locations, sizes, conditions, and features. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau explains how property values and market conditions influence real estate financing decisions, making accurate pricing particularly important for buyers who need mortgage approval. A neighbor's home selling for $480,000 doesn't automatically mean yours is worth the same amount if it has a different layout, condition, or lot size. Ask your agent for several recent closed sales, along with current pending transactions when reliable information is available, rather than relying exclusively on active listings.

2. How Long Are Similar Homes Staying on the Market?

A property sitting unsold for 30 days may be struggling in one neighborhood but performing normally in another. Days on market measures how long a listing has been available, but the local median provides important context. If comparable homes typically sell within 12 days, a listing that's been active for 45 days deserves closer examination. However, if similar properties routinely take 60 days to sell, reducing your price after three weeks could be premature. Ask your realtor to compare your listing's age with recently sold and currently competing properties in the same price range, rather than using a national average that may not reflect your market.

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A house receiving plenty of online views but very few showings may have a different problem from one attracting repeated visits without an offer. Online listing traffic, showing requests, second showings, and written offers can help reveal where buyer interest is breaking down. For example, 2,000 online views and only two showings might suggest that the photographs, asking price, location, or property description aren't matching buyer expectations. Meanwhile, 15 showings without an offer could indicate concerns about condition, layout, pricing, or competition that become apparent during visits. Ask your agent for actual showing and inquiry data, along with specific buyer feedback, before assuming that a lower price is the only solution.

4. How Much Will You Actually Keep After the Price Reduction?

A $20,000 reduction doesn't necessarily mean you'll take home exactly $20,000 less, because some selling expenses change with the final sale price. Suppose your house sells for $500,000, you owe $300,000 on the mortgage, and total percentage-based agent compensation is an illustrative 5%. After $25,000 in commissions and $10,000 in other assumed selling expenses, your estimated proceeds would be $165,000. If the sale price falls to $480,000, percentage-based compensation drops to $24,000, leaving approximately $146,000 after the same mortgage payoff and other expenses. That's a $19,000 difference in estimated proceeds, and because real estate commissions are negotiable, sellers should review their actual agreements rather than assume any standard commission rate.

5. What Is the Monthly Cost of Waiting for a Better Offer?

The final number can be particularly revealing for homeowners who have already moved or are carrying two properties. Mortgage interest, property taxes, insurance, utilities, lawn care, and maintenance continue while a house remains unsold. Suppose those carrying costs total $2,800 per month and you wait another three months for an offer that's $8,000 higher. The additional $8,400 in carrying costs would exceed the $8,000 improvement before considering changes in commissions or other expenses. However, homeowners should separate true incremental costs from mortgage principal payments that reduce their loan balance, because not every dollar of a mortgage payment is permanently lost.

A Price Reduction Isn't the Only Way to Attract Buyers

Before cutting the asking price, consider whether the listing has problems that could be corrected more affordably. Poor photographs, limited showing availability, cluttered rooms, or an incomplete property description may discourage buyers before they appreciate the home's features. A modest investment in professional photography, cleaning, landscaping, or minor repairs might improve the listing's appeal without sacrificing thousands of dollars. However, cosmetic improvements won't necessarily overcome a price that's substantially above comparable properties. The right strategy depends on whether the evidence points toward weak marketing, an undesirable property feature, unrealistic pricing, or some combination of those factors.

The Size of the Reduction Matters as Much as the Decision

Not every price reduction changes how buyers perceive a listing. Reducing a $525,000 asking price to $520,000 may have little impact if buyers consistently believe the property is worth closer to $495,000. A more substantial adjustment could place the home within a different set of buyers' search filters, although the actual effect depends on how local listing platforms and buyers structure their searches. Repeated small reductions may also create the impression that a seller is struggling to find an acceptable offer. Rather than choosing an arbitrary amount, ask your agent to identify the specific competing listings and buyer price ranges the new asking price is intended to address.

Don't Forget About Buyer Concessions

Sometimes the final sale price isn't the only factor determining whether a buyer can complete a purchase. A buyer might be more concerned about available cash for closing costs or the monthly mortgage payment than the property's headline price. Depending on the loan program and negotiated contract, sellers may be able to offer allowable closing-cost assistance or other concessions instead of reducing the purchase price. For example, a $10,000 concession might help a qualified buyer cover certain transaction expenses while preserving a higher contract price, although appraisal and financing requirements still apply. Compare the net cost of concessions against a straightforward reduction before deciding which approach is more likely to produce a completed sale.

Ask for a New Net Sheet Before Signing Off

Your agent should be able to prepare an updated seller net sheet showing the estimated financial outcome at different sale prices. Request scenarios at your current asking price, the proposed reduced price, and at least one alternative price supported by market evidence. Each estimate should account for mortgage payoff, agreed compensation, title and settlement expenses, transfer taxes where applicable, and potential buyer concessions. If you're purchasing another home, consider how the proceeds affect your next down payment, moving costs, and financing needs. Seeing the figures side by side makes the decision less emotional and helps prevent surprises when the final closing statement arrives.

Lowering the Price Should Be a Financial Decision, Not a Reaction

A realtor suggesting a price reduction isn't necessarily giving bad advice, particularly when current market evidence no longer supports the original asking price. But sellers deserve more than a general statement that the property has been listed too long. Comparable sales, local market timing, buyer activity, estimated proceeds, and carrying costs provide a more complete picture of what a reduction might accomplish. Sometimes accepting a lower price sooner protects more money than waiting, while other situations justify improving the listing or allowing additional marketing time.

If your realtor suggested cutting $20,000 from your asking price, what evidence would you want to see before agreeing?