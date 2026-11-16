(MENAFN- Everybody Loves Your Money) A $20,000 severance package could result in approximately $14,070 after common federal withholding deductions, before state taxes and other adjustments. YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV/Shutterstock Losing your job is stressful enough without discovering that your severance check is thousands of dollars smaller than expected. Your employer offers a $20,000 severance package, and you immediately start calculating how many months of mortgage payments, groceries, and health insurance it could cover. But when the payment arrives, you might see closer to $14,000 deposited into your bank account. That's because severance pay is generally taxable income, and several different taxes can affect the amount you receive. Understanding how the IRS treats severance payments can help you avoid financial surprises when you need that money most. Affiliate disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. Everybody Loves Your Money may earn a commission if you buy or sign up through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Severance Pay Is Generally Taxable Income The first thing to understand is that severance pay isn't treated as a tax-free gift from your employer. The Internal Revenue Service classifies severance payments as taxable wages that must generally be included in your income for the year you receive them. That means the money is subject to federal income tax withholding and, in most ordinary employment situations, Social Security and Medicare taxes. Your employer will generally report the payment on Form W-2 along with your other taxable compensation. Whether you receive the severance in one lump sum or through continued payroll payments can affect the withholding calculation, but it doesn't automatically make the income tax-free. The IRS May Withhold 22% for Federal Income Taxes Severance pay generally falls under the IRS category of supplemental wages, which also includes bonuses and certain other payments outside regular compensation. Under IRS Publication 15 for 2026, employers may use a flat 22% federal income tax withholding rate for separately identified supplemental wages when the applicable conditions are met and annual supplemental wages don't exceed $1 million. On a $20,000 severance payment, that would mean $4,400 withheld for federal income taxes alone. However, employers can also use an aggregate withholding method that combines supplemental wages with regular payroll amounts for calculation purposes. As a result, two employees receiving identical severance packages could see different withholding amounts depending on how their employers process the payments. Budgeting PickSee Where Your Money Goes Every MonthQuicken pulls your accounts, bills, and spending into one place, so you can spot leaks and plan before payday instead of after Quicken's Plans Everybody Loves Your Money may earn a commission if you buy through this link. Social Security and Medicare Can Take Another $1,530 Federal income tax withholding isn't the only deduction that can reduce your severance check. The IRS confirms that employees generally pay 6.2% in Social Security taxes and 1.45% in Medicare taxes on covered wages. For a $20,000 severance payment, those rates produce $1,240 in Social Security tax and $290 in Medicare tax, totaling $1,530. The Social Security portion applies only up to the annual wage base, which is $184,500 in 2026, while Medicare generally has no wage cap. Higher earners may also face the Additional Medicare Tax, so the precise amount withheld depends on their total wages and circumstances. Here's What a $20,000 Severance Check Could Look Like Let's assume your employer pays the entire $20,000 as a separate lump sum and uses the flat 22% federal income tax withholding method. We'll also assume your wages remain below the Social Security wage base and you're not subject to the Additional Medicare Tax. Under those conditions, the federal deductions would look like this:

Deduction Amount Gross severance $20,000 Federal income tax withholding (22%) -$4,400 Social Security tax (6.2%) -$1,240 Medicare tax (1.45%) -$290 Estimated payment after federal withholding $14,070

That leaves approximately $14,070 before state and local taxes, benefit deductions, or other applicable adjustments. In this example, nearly 30% of the gross payment is withheld before the money reaches your account.

Your State Could Take an Additional Share

Where you live can make a noticeable difference in how much severance money you actually receive. States with individual income taxes may require employers to withhold additional amounts from severance payments, while states without a broad individual income tax on wages generally won't impose that particular deduction. For illustration, if another 5% of your $20,000 payment were withheld for state taxes, that would reduce the check by an additional $1,000. Combined with the federal deductions in our example, your estimated deposit would fall from $14,070 to $13,070. State withholding methods vary, so ask your payroll department for a written estimate rather than assuming your state's regular income tax rate will be applied directly.

The 22% Withholding Rate Isn't Necessarily Your Final Tax Rate

One of the most common misconceptions about severance pay is that the IRS permanently taxes it at a special 22% rate. In reality, 22% is an optional withholding method for qualifying supplemental wages, not a separate final income tax rate. When you file your federal return, the severance becomes part of your taxable income calculation alongside your other earnings, deductions, and credits. If too much federal income tax was withheld, you may receive a refund, while insufficient withholding could leave you owing additional money. The IRS Tax Withholding Estimator can help you evaluate your situation, particularly if you receive severance and start another job during the same year.

Receiving Severance Late in the Year Can Change Your Tax Planning

The calendar year in which you receive severance matters because federal income taxes are generally calculated on annual income. Suppose you earned $85,000 before losing your job and then received a $20,000 severance payment in December. That payment would increase your gross wage income for the year to $105,000, before accounting for any other income or adjustments. If the same payment were instead received in January, it would generally be included in the following tax year's income, potentially producing a different tax outcome. However, employers aren't necessarily willing or able to change payment dates, and any timing arrangement should be reviewed carefully for contractual and tax compliance.

A Severance Package May Include More Than Cash

Before accepting a severance offer, review what the employer means by the advertised $20,000 package. Some agreements include cash compensation alongside continued health benefits, outplacement services, or other forms of assistance. Unused vacation payouts may also be handled separately, depending on company policy and state law. The Department of Labor explains that eligible employees who lose job-based health coverage may have continuation rights under COBRA, although the cost of that coverage can be substantial. Understanding whether the $20,000 represents cash alone or the estimated value of several benefits is essential when calculating how much money you'll actually have available.

Budget Using the Net Payment, Not the Headline Offer

A severance package is often intended to provide financial breathing room while someone searches for another job. However, building your emergency budget around the full $20,000 could leave you short when taxes and other deductions reduce the actual payment. If your essential household expenses total $3,500 per month, a $14,070 net payment would cover approximately four months of those expenses before accounting for additional costs. That timeline could become shorter if you must pay higher health insurance premiums or cover unexpected medical and household bills. Before spending the money, identify your essential expenses, unemployment benefit eligibility, insurance needs, and available emergency savings.

Ask Payroll These Questions Before Signing

You don't have to wait until the severance check arrives to find out how much will be withheld. Ask whether the payment will be processed separately, which federal withholding method will apply, and what state or local deductions are expected. You should also confirm the payment date, whether accrued vacation is included, and how the separation agreement affects your benefits. If the agreement contains a release of legal claims, confidentiality provisions, or restrictions on future employment, consider having an employment attorney review those terms before signing. The cash value matters, but so do the rights and obligations you're accepting in exchange for the payment.

The Number That Matters Is What You Actually Receive

A $20,000 severance package can provide valuable financial support after a job loss, but the advertised amount isn't the same as the money available to pay your bills. Under a common 2026 federal withholding scenario, approximately $5,930 could be deducted for federal income tax withholding, Social Security, and Medicare, leaving about $14,070 before state taxes and other adjustments. Your actual federal income tax liability may be higher or lower than the amount withheld, depending on your complete tax return. Getting a payroll estimate, reviewing the agreement, and planning around your net payment can help make the transition between jobs less financially stressful.

If you were offered $20,000 in severance, would you prefer one lump sum or smaller payments spread over several months?