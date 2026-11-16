Canary Islands Record Surge in Migrant Arrivals Within Single Day
(MENAFN) Spain's Canary Islands received nearly 1,500 migrants on Saturday, recording the largest daily influx since 2020 as arrivals from West Africa continue to increase, according to reports.
Spanish maritime rescue teams rescued 1,488 people traveling aboard 14 boats, marking an unprecedented daily total in recent years, according to information provided by maritime authorities.
The latest influx follows a significant rise in migration from West African nations toward the Spanish archipelago since October.
The previous record stood at 1,461 people rescued in waters surrounding the Canary Islands on November 7, 2020, maritime rescue officials confirmed.
Among Saturday's arrivals was a vessel carrying 240 migrants, including 12 women and 36 children. Rescue teams transported the passengers to El Hierro, one of the archipelago's smallest islands.
The majority of those rescued originated from Senegal, Gambia and Guinea-Conakry.
Twelve of the boats reached El Hierro, while Gran Canaria and Tenerife received one vessel each.
The growing number of arrivals has increased pressure on accommodation centers, reception facilities and emergency response services across the islands, particularly in smaller communities with limited capacity.
The Atlantic passage connecting West Africa with the Canary Islands remains among the world's most dangerous migration routes. Thousands of people attempt the crossing annually in overcrowded vessels, facing considerable risks from turbulent waters, powerful currents and extended distances.
Spanish maritime rescue teams rescued 1,488 people traveling aboard 14 boats, marking an unprecedented daily total in recent years, according to information provided by maritime authorities.
The latest influx follows a significant rise in migration from West African nations toward the Spanish archipelago since October.
The previous record stood at 1,461 people rescued in waters surrounding the Canary Islands on November 7, 2020, maritime rescue officials confirmed.
Among Saturday's arrivals was a vessel carrying 240 migrants, including 12 women and 36 children. Rescue teams transported the passengers to El Hierro, one of the archipelago's smallest islands.
The majority of those rescued originated from Senegal, Gambia and Guinea-Conakry.
Twelve of the boats reached El Hierro, while Gran Canaria and Tenerife received one vessel each.
The growing number of arrivals has increased pressure on accommodation centers, reception facilities and emergency response services across the islands, particularly in smaller communities with limited capacity.
The Atlantic passage connecting West Africa with the Canary Islands remains among the world's most dangerous migration routes. Thousands of people attempt the crossing annually in overcrowded vessels, facing considerable risks from turbulent waters, powerful currents and extended distances.
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