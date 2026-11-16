Bolsonaro Pursues Permanent US Residency After Brazil Election Loss
(MENAFN) Flavio Bolsonaro, who secretly departed Brazil for the United States following his defeat in the presidential election, has announced plans to obtain permanent residency in the US amid concerns over potential political pressure and legal proceedings if he returns home.
In an interview, Bolsonaro said he intended to remain politically active in Brazil while living abroad, maintaining his involvement in the country's political affairs from the United States.
He stressed that he could continue defending his country from American territory, staying in contact with his supporters and coordinating decisions with them.
Bolsonaro also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump and the American people for receiving him and his family, revealing that he was pursuing legal procedures to secure permanent residency in the country.
Regarding potential discussions with US administration officials, Bolsonaro said he recognized that the Trump administration was occupied with several priorities following the Republican Party's losses in the US midterm elections. He indicated that he would wait until a more appropriate opportunity arose to arrange meetings.
He further described receiving encouraging reactions from Americans during visits to public places, restaurants and airports, saying their expressions of support had strengthened his determination.
Bolsonaro left Brazil after being defeated by Lula da Silva in the presidential runoff.
At the time of his departure, he was facing investigations involving alleged corruption and money laundering and had been ordered to surrender his passport by a specified deadline. However, reports later revealed that he had secretly traveled out of Brazil before the deadline expired.
In an interview, Bolsonaro said he intended to remain politically active in Brazil while living abroad, maintaining his involvement in the country's political affairs from the United States.
He stressed that he could continue defending his country from American territory, staying in contact with his supporters and coordinating decisions with them.
Bolsonaro also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump and the American people for receiving him and his family, revealing that he was pursuing legal procedures to secure permanent residency in the country.
Regarding potential discussions with US administration officials, Bolsonaro said he recognized that the Trump administration was occupied with several priorities following the Republican Party's losses in the US midterm elections. He indicated that he would wait until a more appropriate opportunity arose to arrange meetings.
He further described receiving encouraging reactions from Americans during visits to public places, restaurants and airports, saying their expressions of support had strengthened his determination.
Bolsonaro left Brazil after being defeated by Lula da Silva in the presidential runoff.
At the time of his departure, he was facing investigations involving alleged corruption and money laundering and had been ordered to surrender his passport by a specified deadline. However, reports later revealed that he had secretly traveled out of Brazil before the deadline expired.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment