Kenya Investigates Violent Unrest at Major Refugee Settlement
(MENAFN) Kenyan authorities have opened an investigation into violent demonstrations at one of the world's largest refugee settlements after protests against a planned marketplace development resulted in damage to public facilities, looting and clashes with security forces.
The Department of Refugee Services reported that demonstrators attacked its offices, took government equipment and forced their way into nearby commercial establishments during confrontations with security personnel at the Dadaab refugee complex.
The settlement accommodates more than 438,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, with Somalis accounting for nearly 97% of its population, according to figures from the UN refugee agency.
The disturbances began on Saturday morning at Hagadera camp in Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, close to the Somali border. The protests were triggered by opposition from young refugees to a government proposal to construct a modern marketplace on an open piece of land.
"The office and other infrastructure were built to serve everyone in Hagadera, refugees and host community alike," the department said in a statement.
"Its destruction harms the very people it was meant to serve, disrupts essential services and threatens the peaceful coexistence that communities in the area have worked hard to build," it added.
According to police, protesters hurled stones at security personnel, while several government facilities were damaged or had equipment stolen. The unrest also disrupted commercial activity, forcing multiple businesses in the area to suspend operations.
The Department of Refugee Services reported that demonstrators attacked its offices, took government equipment and forced their way into nearby commercial establishments during confrontations with security personnel at the Dadaab refugee complex.
The settlement accommodates more than 438,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, with Somalis accounting for nearly 97% of its population, according to figures from the UN refugee agency.
The disturbances began on Saturday morning at Hagadera camp in Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, close to the Somali border. The protests were triggered by opposition from young refugees to a government proposal to construct a modern marketplace on an open piece of land.
"The office and other infrastructure were built to serve everyone in Hagadera, refugees and host community alike," the department said in a statement.
"Its destruction harms the very people it was meant to serve, disrupts essential services and threatens the peaceful coexistence that communities in the area have worked hard to build," it added.
According to police, protesters hurled stones at security personnel, while several government facilities were damaged or had equipment stolen. The unrest also disrupted commercial activity, forcing multiple businesses in the area to suspend operations.
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