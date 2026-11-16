MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Oman discussed plans at a meeting in Oman on November 15 to increase bilateral food trade by two to three times starting in 2027, expand agricultural exports, and launch joint investment projects in food processing, fisheries, and organic fertiliser production.

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture said the two sides discussed the issues during a meeting in Muscat between Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov and Oman's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources Saud bin Hamoud bin Ahmed Al Habsi.

The sides focused on expanding cooperation in food security, trade and investment. They also examined opportunities to increase exports of higher value-added agricultural products and improve logistics between the two countries.

In particular, the parties discussed establishing air cargo transportation through direct Tashkent-Muscat flights and making greater use of the Middle Corridor and other alternative transport routes.

The discussions also covered expanding exports of Uzbek fruits, vegetables, dried fruits and nuts to Oman, while increasing imports of seafood and dates from the Gulf country.

The two sides explored potential joint investment projects in food processing and packaging, fisheries and organic fertilizer production. Omani representatives also expressed interest in Uzbekistan's agricultural cluster and cooperative models, as well as its systems for providing preferential agricultural loans, crop insurance and incentives to improve productivity.

To facilitate knowledge exchange, the parties proposed establishing a technical working group to study Uzbekistan's experience in these areas.

Additional areas identified for cooperation included grain production, seed farming, water-saving technologies, halal certification, food quality and safety, scientific research and workforce training.

The sides also discussed the participation of Uzbek companies in Oman's annual agricultural exhibition, held in December.

During the meeting, the Uzbek delegation presented its "7D" concept for food systems, based on seven principles: data, diversification, design, discipline, delivery, interconnectedness and mutual respect. The Omani side expressed interest in considering the approach as a framework for cooperation.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to formalize the arrangements in a memorandum of understanding and begin practical work in the identified areas.