The People Like Us pricing page, showing the choice between paying today and starting Explore.

Drew Seitam, co-founder of People Like Us.

People Like Us logo

New members can now join the home exchange community with a card on file, charged only when they agree their first exchange or after 60 days

- Drew Seitam, co-Founder and CEO, People Like UsSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- People Like Us (PLU), the global home exchange membership community, today launched Explore, a second way to join that lets new members list their home and contact other members before paying anything.Until now, joining People Like Us meant paying for a year of Premium membership up front, backed by a 60-day money back guarantee. That option remains. Explore replaces the upfront payment with a card held on file. The card is charged, and full Premium membership begins, when the member accepts or finalises their first home exchange, or 60 days after the card was added, whichever comes first. Members are emailed on day 45 and day 58, and can cancel at any time before they are charged.Before an Explore member can contact anyone, they must verify their identity through Stripe, publish a home listing and add a payment card. Explore members carry a visible Explorer badge. They can browse, list a home, send and receive messages, arrange exchanges and join PLU's interest-based Communities. Some Premium features, including the members-only Premium Feed and Facebook group and PLU's Globes and Plutos, the credits members use for non-reciprocal exchanges, open only once they convert.Explore is charged at the standard membership price. Promotional rates are reserved for members who pay up front; an Explorer who accepts a promotional offer is charged that rate immediately and becomes a Premium member from that day.Existing members keep their current price and renewal terms. Every home on PLU remains visible to all members, which the company describes as a founding commitment, but members can reserve individual sections of their listing for Premium members and can choose not to receive messages from Explorers. Free membership, which lets people list a home, browse and save favourites, no longer includes messaging; that allowance has been replaced by Explore.The change follows a review of PLU's own sign-up data, which found that more than half of prospective members who left did so at the very first step of creating a profile, before they had seen a single home, rather than at the payment screen.“Home exchange is something you understand by meeting the people who do it, not by reading about it,” said Drew Seitam, co-founder of People Like Us.“We were asking people to commit before they had any way to find that out. Explore puts things in the right order. It's also quite different from the free trial we used to run: before an Explorer can say hello to anyone, they've verified who they are, put a real home on the map and left a card.”Seitam said the company expected Explore to strengthen the community rather than dilute it.“Every Explorer brings another home and another list of places they'd love to go. More homes means more choice for everyone who's already here, and nobody who has already paid loses a thing.”Members charged at the end of their Explore period can request a refund within 60 days of starting Explore or 10 days of the charge, whichever is later, with a separate 10-day window if the exchange that triggered the charge does not go ahead. Memberships charged at a promotional rate are non-refundable. PLU's terms of service have been updated accordingly.Explore is available to new members at peoplelikeus from today.

Drew Seitam

People Like Us

...d

Drew Seitam introduces Explore (voiced by Drew; animated from his photo using HeyGen)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

People Like Us opens a second way to join, letting new members explore before they pay News Provided By People Like Us November 16, 2026, 06:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.