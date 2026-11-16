Founded in 2024, the growing virtual Hall of Fame preserves the legacies of professional and amateur athletes, coaches, and influential sports contributors

- American Sports Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From Olympic champions and professional sports legends to accomplished amateur athletes, championship coaches, and community leaders, the American Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF) is establishing a growing digital tribute to individuals whose achievements and contributions have helped shape the sporting world.

Founded in 2024, the American Sports Hall of Fame was created with a mission to recognize, celebrate, and preserve sporting excellence across the United States and internationally. Through its virtual platform, AmericanSportsHallofFame, the organization showcases the remarkable careers and personal stories of individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary athletic achievement, leadership, dedication, and service.

With induction classes spanning 2024 through 2026, the Hall of Fame brings together an exceptional collection of honorees representing professional, collegiate, amateur, and community athletics.

Unlike traditional sports halls of fame that often focus exclusively on professional superstars, the American Sports Hall of Fame recognizes that greatness exists at every competitive level.

Its honorees include Olympic gold medalists, world champions, professional athletes, record-setting collegiate competitors, decorated coaches, longtime officials, and individuals who have devoted their lives to developing opportunities for others through sports.

A Hall of Fame Without Boundaries

The American Sports Hall of Fame operates entirely online, allowing visitors from around the world to discover the achievements, personal journeys, and lasting contributions of its inductees.

The organization's mission extends beyond preserving statistics, championships, and individual accolades. It seeks to recognize the determination, perseverance, sportsmanship, leadership, and personal sacrifices that distinguish truly exceptional individuals.

The Hall of Fame also emphasizes that recognition is based on merit and achievement rather than an individual's ability to pay for induction. Although a nomination processing fee supports administrative and promotional operations, the organization states that induction itself is not purchased.

Its inclusive approach recognizes athletes, coaches, referees, umpires, sports writers, administrators, and other contributors whose efforts have meaningfully influenced athletics.

The organization also features a Rising Stars distinction for deserving young athletes age 18 and under, while its Hall of Fame recognition is designated for adults.

Introducing the Immortals: Celebrating Sports' Greatest Legends

Among the Hall of Fame's most distinguished recognitions is The Immortals, a special designation reserved for legendary figures whose achievements transcended their individual sports and helped redefine athletic greatness.

The inaugural Immortals Class of 2026 features four extraordinary names:

Jackie Joyner-Kersee - One of the greatest female track-and-field athletes in history, whose Olympic accomplishments in the heptathlon and long jump established an enduring standard of excellence.

Serena Williams - A 23-time Grand Slam singles champion whose dominance, competitive spirit, and cultural influence transformed women's tennis.

Wilt Chamberlain - A basketball pioneer whose extraordinary scoring and rebounding records, including his historic 100-point NBA game, remain among the sport's most celebrated achievements.

Michael Phelps - The most decorated Olympian in history, whose 28 Olympic medals, including 23 golds, established an unprecedented legacy in competitive swimming.

Together, these four legends represent the exceptional standard of achievement, influence, and inspiration embodied by the Immortals distinction.

American Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026

The Hall of Fame's 2026 class continues its tradition of recognizing exceptional contributors across a wide variety of sports and competitive backgrounds.

The Class of 2026 includes:

Mark Vogel

Lenny Wilkens

Stan Melton

Corey Blackwell

Clifford Hagan

Janet Evans

Dick Griffith

Egan Inoue

Forrest Gregg

Jimmy Connors

The class features prominent names from basketball, swimming, tennis, football, and other sporting disciplines.

Among the honorees are basketball legend Lenny Wilkens, Olympic swimming champion Janet Evans, tennis great Jimmy Connors, basketball Hall of Famer Clifford Hagan, and legendary professional football player and coach Forrest Gregg.

Their inclusion reflects the organization's commitment to celebrating individuals whose influence has extended beyond their competitive accomplishments.

American Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025

The 2025 induction class illustrates the breadth and diversity of the American Sports Hall of Fame's mission, recognizing both internationally celebrated sports figures and accomplished individuals whose achievements have made significant contributions to their respective disciplines.

The Class of 2025 includes:

Jason Sterling - Martial Arts

Diego Maradona - Soccer

Greg Oden - Basketball

Clay Zavada - Baseball

Michael Nyitray - Bowling

Kyle Jones - Baseball

Joseph Sorbanelli - Inclusive Athletics

Justin Hampson - Baseball

William Cornelison - Basketball and Karate

Drake Westcott - Baseball

Wilma Rudolph - Track and Field

Sendo Tran - Martial Arts

Tony "Loco" LoCoco - Martial Arts and Kickboxing

Homer Gibbins - Boxing

Blanca Gutierrez - Boxing

Lupe Gutierrez - Boxing

Luis Martinez III - Football

Mark Mueller - Baseball

Daniel Muñoz - Baseball

Maurice "Rocket" Richard - Hockey

Adolph "Dolph" Schayes - Basketball

Jim Wahlig - Baseball

Joel Ybamit - International Car Audio Competition

The class includes legendary figures such as Diego Maradona, whose extraordinary soccer career captivated audiences worldwide; Wilma Rudolph, whose three gold medals at the 1960 Olympics helped redefine women's track and field; Maurice "Rocket" Richard, one of hockey's most influential pioneers; and Dolph Schayes, an early NBA superstar.

The class also celebrates individuals whose contributions have been instrumental in developing and sustaining athletics at the amateur and community levels.

Bowling innovator Michael Nyitray, for example, has devoted decades to coaching, athlete development, and expanding opportunities within competitive bowling.

Baseball honorees such as Kyle Jones, Justin Hampson, Drake Westcott, and Mark Mueller represent different levels of achievement, from collegiate records and professional careers to outstanding amateur competition.

Meanwhile, Joseph Sorbanelli's work promoting inclusive athletics through Achilles International demonstrates how the impact of sports can extend far beyond traditional competitive accomplishments.

These stories reinforce the Hall of Fame's belief that sporting greatness is measured not only by championships and records, but also by leadership, perseverance, innovation, and service.

American Sports Hall of Fame Inaugural Class of 2024

The organization's inaugural class established the foundation for its commitment to honoring a broad spectrum of sporting excellence.

The Class of 2024 includes:

Thomas Austin - Boxing

Stephen Blea - Boxing

Tim Funkhouser - Baseball

Andy Galle - Baseball

Tristan J. Johnson - Football

Vernell Moehrs - Baseball

Frank Permuy - Baseball

Scott Rutter - Martial Arts

Meagan Renee Smith - Martial Arts

John Tichy - Football

Jeffrey Williams - Basketball Officiating

Charles Wilson - Basketball

Stanley Wright - Track and Field

Geison Rodrigues - Running and Inclusive Athletics

The inaugural inductees exemplify the organization's dedication to honoring extraordinary achievements at every level of athletics.

Among them is Tim Funkhouser, the highly accomplished Edwardsville High School baseball coach whose championship-winning career has earned widespread recognition.

Vernell Moehrs, a legendary amateur baseball manager whose career includes more than 2,000 victories, represents the remarkable influence of individuals who dedicate decades to sustaining local sports traditions.

Frank Permuy, a distinguished baseball coach whose career included more than 1,300 victories, likewise exemplifies the enduring impact of mentorship and leadership.

Stanley Wright, a pioneering track-and-field coach whose influence extended to the Olympic stage, represents the Hall of Fame's commitment to recognizing individuals who helped break barriers and advance opportunities in athletics.

The class also honors outstanding officials, martial artists, community advocates, and individuals whose contributions have strengthened sporting communities across the country and beyond.

Preserving the Stories Behind the Achievements

One of the defining features of the American Sports Hall of Fame is its commitment to telling the stories behind its inductees' accomplishments.

Each featured biography provides visitors with an opportunity to learn about the individual journeys that shaped exceptional sporting careers.

For some honorees, those stories involve Olympic glory, professional championships, and historic records.

For others, they reflect decades of volunteer coaching, overcoming adversity, developing young athletes, or providing opportunities to individuals who might otherwise have been excluded from competitive sports.

By bringing these stories together on a single digital platform, the organization seeks to preserve an increasingly diverse collection of sporting legacies for future generations.

The Hall of Fame also recognizes international athletes and contributors, reflecting the increasingly interconnected nature of the global sporting community.

Nominations Welcome: One Nomination, Endless Possibilities

The American Sports Hall of Fame encourages nominations of deserving individuals from across the United States and internationally.

Eligible nominees may include accomplished athletes, coaches, sports officials, administrators, writers, and other individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement, dedication, or influence within athletics.

An important feature of the nomination process is that nominations never expire.

Once an individual is nominated, that person remains in the organization's database for consideration in subsequent induction years.

This approach reflects the Hall of Fame's belief that extraordinary achievement deserves continued consideration and that a person's contributions should not be overlooked simply because recognition does not occur immediately.

The organization also welcomes sponsorships and donations to support its mission of preserving sporting legacies, promoting inductees, and expanding public awareness of exceptional achievements.

A Growing Legacy of Excellence

As the American Sports Hall of Fame continues to expand, its mission remains rooted in a simple principle: sporting greatness deserves to be recognized, remembered, and celebrated.

From internationally recognized champions to the coaches, officials, and community leaders whose work often takes place outside the national spotlight, the organization provides a platform for preserving achievements that have inspired generations.

With its growing collection of inductees, special Immortals distinction, and commitment to recognizing deserving individuals across all levels of competition, the American Sports Hall of Fame seeks to establish a lasting digital record of athletic excellence.

To explore the Hall of Fame, discover its inductees, or nominate a deserving individual, visit .

About the American Sports Hall of Fame

Founded in 2024, the American Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF) is a virtual organization dedicated to recognizing and preserving the achievements of exceptional athletes, coaches, officials, and sporting contributors throughout the United States and internationally. Through its digital platform, the organization celebrates professional and amateur athletic excellence, honors individuals whose contributions have influenced their sports and communities, and inspires future generations through the preservation of remarkable sporting legacies.

Nominations and Sponsorship Opportunities

The American Sports Hall of Fame welcomes nominations of deserving athletes, coaches, officials, and sports contributors whose achievements and lasting impact deserve recognition. We also invite businesses, organizations, and individuals to become sponsors and help support our mission of celebrating and preserving sporting excellence for generations to come.

To nominate a deserving individual or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact us at... or visit .

Website:

AMERICAN SPORTS HALL OF FAME

AMERICANSPORTSHALLOFFAME

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Serena Williams and Michael Phelps to America's Unsung Sports Heroes: ASHOF Honors Excellence Across Generations News Provided By American Writing Awards November 16, 2026, 06:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.