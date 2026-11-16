MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Impress Computers Supports Clients During Microsoft 365 Outlook/Exchange Online Service Incident

- Roland ParkerHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Impress Computers, a Texas-based managed IT services provider supporting organizations across construction, manufacturing, engineering, and legal, announced today that it assisted clients during the recent Microsoft 365 service incident impacting Outlook/Exchange Online and related Microsoft 365 features that depend on email services.As Microsoft worked to restore service, organizations across multiple regions reported mailbox access issues, intermittent connectivity, and delayed email delivery. Impress Computers helped clients reduce disruption by providing clear, timely communications, practical workarounds, and reliable non-email support options to ensure business-critical issues were still addressed during periods of email delay.“During an email disruption, the biggest challenge is that communication itself becomes unreliable,” said Roland Parker, Impress Computers.“Our role was to keep clients informed using Microsoft-confirmed updates, help them adjust expectations, and make sure they always had a dependable path to support-even when email wasn't the best option.”How Impress Computers Supported Clients During the OutageDuring the incident, Impress Computers focused on operational continuity and client communications, including:Incident communications and guidance: Provided clients with outage updates based on Microsoft's official service health communications, explaining what was impacted, what was likely to remain functional, and what to expect during recovery (including that access may improve before mail flow fully normalizes due to message backlogs).Alternative support intake (non-email): Directed clients to submit requests through the Impress Computers Client Portal, ensuring issues were logged, tracked, and routed promptly even when email delivery was delayed.Urgent escalation support: Maintained phone-based support for time-sensitive situations when clients could not depend on email.Continuity recommendations: Reinforced best practices that help reduce disruption during cloud service incidents, including backup communication channels and defined escalation procedures.Recommended Next Steps for Business ContinuityImpress Computers is encouraging organizations to strengthen their“email-down” readiness by implementing two simple measures:Use a support portal to submit and track support requests (instead of relying on email alone):Maintain two (2) designated Points of Contact (POCs) with cell phone numbers to support rapid coordination during outages, severe weather, or other business continuity events.Organizations can learn more about support communication options (Client Portal and Microsoft Teams) here:About Impress ComputersImpress Computers provides managed IT services, helpdesk support, and technology consulting for businesses across Texas, with a focus on responsive communication, operational continuity, and practical IT solutions for real-world business environments.Media ContactImpress ComputersPhone: 936-931-7977Schedule an initial consultation:Client Portal:

Roland Parker

Impress Computers

+ +1 281-647-9977

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Impress Computers Supports Clients During Microsoft 365 Outlook/Exchange Online Service Incident News Provided By Impress Computer November 16, 2026, 06:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Manufacturing, Technology



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