GIMPO, SOUTH KOREA, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Korea Nakajo Co., Ltd. (CEO Jong-moon Choi), a manufacturer of commercial ice machines and shaved ice machines, is accelerating its expansion into overseas markets. Its push is built on quality and environmental management systems that meet international standards, along with its technical expertise. The company plans to become more competitive globally by strengthening production management, ensuring product safety, and preparing to meet each country's environmental regulations.

Korea Nakajo has drawn on its expertise in developing and manufacturing commercial ice machines and shaved ice machines to keep improving production efficiency and product quality. The company has built management systems based on international standards and is focused on improving quality across the entire product lifecycle, from development and production to after-sales service.

As part of these efforts, Korea Nakajo has earned ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) and ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System) certifications. These international standards help companies maintain consistent product and service quality and manage the environmental impact of their operations. Building on these certifications, Korea Nakajo has standardized its production and quality control procedures, and its management system also takes environmental factors into account.

The company is also obtaining international certifications and meeting regulatory requirements to address each country's product safety, hygiene, and environmental standards. Korea Nakajo's products are certified under CE, CB, and ETL for product safety, and the company is meeting NSF requirements for commercial ice machine hygiene and UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) marking requirements for the United Kingdom. Korea Nakajo is also addressing European requirements such as food contact material (FCM) migration testing, WEEE, and POPs regulations, laying the groundwork for further overseas expansion.

Korea Nakajo's in-house R&D also supports its global competitiveness. The company holds INNOBIZ certification, which recognizes technology-driven small and medium-sized enterprises, and its ongoing research and development continues to improve ice-making performance and make hygiene maintenance easier. Several models include automatic cleaning and UV sterilization, making hygiene management more efficient and the machines easier to use.

This combination of quality management and technology is driving the company's overseas growth. Under its own brand, ICEVAN, Korea Nakajo exports to more than 20 countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East. With its international certifications in place, the company is building partnerships with global distributors and business partners.

"Strong product performance alone isn't enough to compete in the global market. Quality and environmental management that meets international standards matters just as much," said Jong-moon Choi, CEO of Korea Nakajo. "We will continue to innovate and strengthen our quality and environmental management systems to earn the trust of customers overseas and build ICEVAN's position in the global ice machine market."

For more information about Korea Nakajo, please visit .

Sales Representative

Korea Nakajo Co., Ltd.

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Korea Nakajo Accelerates Overseas Expansion with Commitment to Quality and Environmental Management News Provided By EINPresswire November 16, 2026, 06:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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