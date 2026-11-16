UNISOC partners with India's leading smart meter provider, Genus Power.

Powered by UNISOC's 8910DM, V8850 and V8852 platforms, Cat.1 bis smart meters are now mass-produced and deployed in India, advancing energy digitalization.

- UNISOC Spokesperson: Hui Zhi

INDIA, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, UNISOC achieved large-scale mass production and shipment of Cat.1 bis smart meters in the Indian market based on its 8910DM, V8850, and V8852 chip platforms, in partnership with Neoway Technology and Indian metering manufacturer Genus Power. UNISOC is deeply participating in India's infrastructure upgrade, providing core communication and computing foundations for the local energy digital transformation.

Empowering Complex Environments: Cat.1 bis Advantages

Facing India's complex urban and rural power environments, the Cat.1 bis solution leverages coverage enhancement capabilities superior to NB-IoT and cost advantages over Cat.4 to ensure stable connectivity and data transmission in high-rise buildings and remote rural areas. Through remote meter reading and real-time reporting, distribution companies can reduce labor costs and improve operational efficiency, while consumers can monitor electricity consumption in real time and receive balance alerts through mobile applications.

Building Foundations with Full-Scenario Connectivity

UNISOC's Cat.1 bis chips, including the 8910DM, ensure stable operation of Genus smart meters through communication, security, mature mass production, and global adaptation capabilities.

In terms of network adaptability, the chips maintain stable connectivity amid India's complex power environments and diverse network coverage conditions.

In terms of security mechanisms, the chips integrate TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) and hardware-level security capabilities such as secure boot, providing chip-level protection for data transmission and remote control, in line with the stringent security and compliance standards of the power industry.

In terms of industrial-grade reliability, the chips support wide temperature operating ranges, adapting to different climate conditions and grid environments across India to ensure long-term stable operation.

UNISOC PR department

UNISOC(Shanghai)Technologies Co., Ltd.

+8615911057982 ext.

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UNISOC Partners with Neoway and Genus to Deploy Smart Meters in India, Deepening Global Energy Digitalization News Provided By UNISOC(Shanghai)Technologies Co., Ltd. November 16, 2026, 06:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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