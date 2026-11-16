MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) India and Egypt have agreed to work towards raising bilateral trade to $12 billion and will establish a joint working group to explore the terms for a preferential trade agreement or free trade agreement, an official statement said on Monday.

The agreement was reached during the seventh session of the India–Egypt Joint Trade Committee (JTC) in Egypt's New Administrative Capital on Monday, co-chaired by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Dr Mohamed Farid Saleh.

The Joint Working Group will explore the Terms of Reference for a Preferential Trade Agreement or Free Trade Agreement to facilitate stronger bilateral trade, improve access to both markets and promote investment linkages between the two countries, the statement said.

The meeting marked the first occasion of the bilateral institutional mechanism convening at the ministerial level, underscoring the government's commitment to strengthening the economic dimension of the India–Egypt Strategic Partnership.

The meeting was preceded by bilateral discussions between the two ministers on expanding trade, facilitating investments and developing long-term industrial and commercial linkages. The JTC provided an opportunity to review existing trade ties, assess challenges faced by businesses and identify new areas for closer collaboration.

The committee reviewed the growth in India–Egypt trade, rising 35 per cent to $6.5 billion in FY26. Trade during April-September 2026 grew 65 per cent YoY to $5.04 billion, reflecting stronger commercial exchanges and the potential for further diversification of the trade basket.

Significant complementarities exist for enhanced trade in industrial goods, energy and fertilisers, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, engineering, textiles and agricultural products, the statement noted.

The discussions primarily focused on expanding trade, developing supply chains and establishing predictable trade pathways. Both sides considered measures to address non-tariff barriers, facilitate customs processes, strengthen standards and conformity assessment, and improve market access. They also discussed practical issues affecting business operations, including product registrations and trade-related regulatory procedures.

Discussions also focused on strengthening business exchanges and encouraging joint manufacturing and investment. Priority sectors included pharmaceuticals and medical devices, engineering and electrical equipment, fertilisers, textiles, renewable energy and emerging technologies.

Egypt's proximity to the Suez Canal and its connectivity with African, Arab and European markets make it a valuable partner for export-oriented manufacturing and regional supply chains. India, in turn, offers Egyptian investors and exporters a large and dynamic market, increasingly competitive infrastructure and opportunities for technology and production partnerships.

The next JTC meeting was agreed to be held in New Delhi in 2028, or earlier at a mutually convenient date.

The India–Egypt Business Forum drew over 300 companies from India and Egypt, providing a platform to strengthen business engagement under the India–Egypt Strategic Partnership.

-IANS

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