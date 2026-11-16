MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who recently received a luxurious Range Rover car as a gift from producer Deepak Mukut, has made a heartfelt request to him for the sequel to his 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam.

Taking to Instagram, Harshvardhan praised Mukut for being a man of his word and expressed his wish to return to the producer's office with fans next month, on his birthday, to seek his approval for Sanam Teri Kasam 2, with the script and director of Mukut's choice.

He shared a picture of the two posing next to the car and wrote:“Deepak Sir I've been part of many promises, but you stand apart. You're truly a man of your word. Sir, just as I stood outside your office (Soham Rockstar Entertainment) last year, alongside fans requesting the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, I'll be back at your doorstep with them on my birthday next month.”

“This time, with one request: your approval for Sanam Teri Kasam 2. Script and Director of your choice! Will you grant me and the fans this birthday wish, sir? (guys lets start tagging @sohamrockstrent).”

Sanam Teri Kasam is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. It stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in their Hindi film debuts, with Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma and Sudesh Berry.

The film is a modern rendition of the legends of Shiva-Sati and novel Love Story by Eric Segal tells the story of a tough ex-convict, Inder, and a librarian, Saru. They fall in love and get married but a tragedy changes their lives forever.

Sanam Teri Kasam was released worldwide on 5 February 2016 under Eros International. It received mixed reviews from critics and was a commercial failure in its first release but over the time it's became a cult film.