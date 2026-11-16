MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 16 (IANS) Telugu superstar and former Union Minister K. Chiranjeevi has demanded stronger safeguards against misuse of Artificial Intelligence, deepfakes and digital impersonation.

Chiranjeevi, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Hyderabad, said that as per the advice of Amit Shah, he submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, addressed to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, seeking stronger safeguards against AI misuse, deepfakes and digital impersonation.

In a post on 'X', the actor thanked Kishan Reddy for his assurance to coordinate with the concerned ministries and take these concerns forward.

“Protecting the dignity, identity and creative rights of artists, alongside the safety of every citizen, is a shared responsibility. Technology should enhance creativity, not destroy dignity,” Chiranjeevi said.

Chiranjeevi, along with his actor-son Ram Charan, had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Hyderabad on November 2.

They shared their deep concerns about the misuse of AI and deepfake technologies, posing a threat to artists' dignity and rights. The Union Minister assured them of help and advised them to submit a written representation to examine the matter thoroughly.

Chiranjeevi had posted on social media after the meeting that Amit Shah heard their concerns with great understanding and assured them that the government would examine the matter urgently and work towards introducing stronger safeguards and strict penalties.

The Union Minister advised them to submit a written representation and entrusted Kishan Reddy with coordinating the matter.

"This is an encouraging step for the film fraternity. I am grateful for his assurance and hopeful that meaningful protections will be put in place soon," Chiranjeevi had said.

Ram Charan also shared pictures from the meet-up and said the government assured them of implementing strict action against the wrongdoers.

"I'm encouraged by his understanding and positive response to our concerns about the growing misuse of AI and deepfake technologies and the serious impact they have on artists and our industry,” the young actor said.