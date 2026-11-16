MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the "vote theft" remarks made by Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck, accusing the Congress leader of attempting to "defame India and bring instability to the country by spreading anarchy".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, the party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Rahul Gandhi was engaged in "uniting anti-India forces" and using every available platform to undermine the country's image.

"There is not a single platform where he does not conspire to defame India and bring instability to the country by spreading anarchy," Bhatia said.

The controversy follows Filibeck's remarks at the Bharat Summit 2026, held in Hyderabad on November 14, where he shared the stage with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

During his address, Filibeck claimed that Indian democracy was "under attack" and being "hijacked". He also echoed the Congress party's campaign slogan, "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" (Vote thief, leave your seat), in criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Bhatia described the Bharat Summit as an "anti-Bharat summit" organised by Rahul Gandhi and questioned the use of a platform hosted in a Congress-ruled state to make remarks against the country.

"I say this because we saw when the country's Prime Minister was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Gujarat Investment Summit used to take place. Investment summits are also held in BJP-ruled states... However, it is unfortunate that when there is a Congress-ruled state, India's interests are left behind, and a platform meant to ensure strength for India and Telangana is instead used to weaken India, express hatred toward Narendra Modi ji, spread anarchy, and sow the seeds of instability in India," he said.

Bhatia also criticised Filibeck for commenting on India's electoral and democratic processes, saying that the remarks amounted to questioning the mandate of Indian voters from a platform within the country.

"An anarchic, immature, part-time, anti-national Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, says similar things in India. But look at the misfortune: from an Indian platform, a foreigner challenges and mocks the Indian mandate. And what is even more unfortunate is that Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition -- it is the country's misfortune that India's Leader of Opposition is Rahul Gandhi," he said.

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that Rahul Gandhi did not object to Filibeck's comments or remind him that India's internal political matters should not be discussed by foreign representatives.

"Instead, Rahul Gandhi claps and has a look of happiness on his face and starts laughing," Bhatia said.

He claimed that the video of the incident had left many Indians "deeply hurt and embarrassed", as they felt that the country's Leader of Opposition was applauding and laughing while remarks were being made about India's sovereignty and democratic system.

Bhatia also invoked Union Home Minister Amit Shah's earlier criticism of Rahul Gandhi, claiming that repeated electoral defeats had fuelled the Congress leader's opposition to Prime Minister Modi.

The BJP spokesperson said Shah had pointed out that Rahul Gandhi, after repeatedly losing elections, was being driven by "the wave of hatred towards Narendra Modi".

Bhatia alleged that Rahul Gandhi's primary objective was to "defame India" by inviting foreign representatives to platforms where they could make critical remarks about the country.

"Every time he (Rahul Gandhi) goes to foreign soil, he levels false and baseless allegations against India's strong democracy, and has even appealed to foreign powers and other countries to interfere in India's internal matters," he said.

The BJP leader also questioned the Congress leadership's response to its electoral defeats, arguing that Rahul Gandhi's frequent overseas visits were preventing him from engaging sufficiently with voters in India.

Bhatia said it was a matter of concern that the Congress continued to lose elections despite Rahul Gandhi undertaking foreign visits, and accused the party of failing to examine the reasons behind its electoral setbacks.

"The Congress party is losing elections because-if Rahul Gandhi reduces his foreign trips a bit to Thailand, Vietnam, Colombia, America, and the UK, and instead visits the villages and cities of India to converse with Indians, he will come to know why 140 crore Indians bless the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

"With great clarity, we want to say one thing: democracy in India is strong and will remain strong," he added.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's earlier remarks that "democracy is dead in India", Bhatia cited the formation of a Congress government in Kerala as evidence that democratic processes remained active and competitive in the country.

"Just as Rahul Gandhi had said 'democracy is dead in India,' right after that, a Congress party government was formed in Kerala -- thus proving the fact that democracy is getting stronger day by day in India; it is thriving. And if there is something which is dead, then it is the brain of Rahul Gandhi -- the brain-dead Rahul Gandhi, a toolkit by a foolish kid; it would not be wrong to say that. The voters of India will decide whose government is formed; India's democracy is not dependent on the approval of any foreign individual or leader," he said.

Bhatia also questioned the expenditure incurred on organising the Bharat Summit, alleging that public funds had been used for an event where remarks critical of India's democracy were made.

"If you use government funds and public money to get remarks passed against India's own democracy and still expect the people of India to view you positively, that is not going to happen," he added.

The BJP leader also questioned the choice of speakers for the summit and claimed that Filibeck has a past of being deported from several countries for making "controversial remarks".