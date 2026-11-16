MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) The X account of the rebel but majority faction in Trinamool Congress, currently known as Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTC) and led by the current Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee, has been suspended since Monday morning.

An attempt to access that X handle of the DTC christened“@AITCofficial26” prompts the notification --“Account suspended. X suspends accounts which violate X Rules”.

Although the exact reason behind the suspension of the said X account is not yet clear, the DTC leadership has alleged that the development has been prompted by complaints to the X authorities from the minority faction in Trinamool Congress led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, which is now officially known as Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC).

However, MAITC leadership had rubbished such allegations.

The development comes at a time when the ongoing tussle between the two factions in Trinamool Congress over the original party name --“All India Trinamool Congress” and the original electoral symbol of“Flowers & Grass” -- is at a critical stage.

Recently, each of the two factions had accused the other of making attempts to steal the affidavit and other documents to be submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to establish their rights over the original party name and the original party symbol, both of which have been frozen by the ECI for the time being.

Following the split in Trinamool Congress after the Assembly polls in West Bengal earlier this year, the Mamata Banerjee-led faction retained the original X handle name of“@AITCofficial”. Thereafter, the Ritabrata-led faction created a new X handle for itself in a similar style --“@AITCofficial26”.

"Since there has been no settlement regarding the name and symbol as yet, the rival faction filed a report and got our X account suspended. Efforts are underway to restore our account with all the information. Hopefully, the matter will be resolved soon,” DTC spokesman Riju Duta told media persons.

However, MAITC leader and legislator A. Ahmed rubbished the allegations and said that since DTC is the extended arm of the BJP, they should get the matter probed by any agency and get the facts right.