Water Shortage Disrupts Thula Utsavam Rituals in Mayiladuthurai Town

Mayiladuthurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): A shortage of water in the Cauvery River has left devotees disappointed during the ongoing Thula Utsavam celebrations in Mayiladuthurai, with authorities arranging borewell water to enable pilgrims to take a holy dip ahead of the main Theerthavari ritual scheduled for Monday afternoon. The Theerthavari ritual, an important part of the annual festival, is scheduled to take place at around 2 PM. However, owing to insufficient water in the Cauvery River, where the ritual is traditionally performed, borewell water is being supplied to facilitate the religious practices. Since early Monday morning, devotees have been taking holy baths in the water supplied through borewells before offering prayers to the deity. Devotees had hoped that adequate water would flow in the Cauvery River, making the Thula Utsavam more special. However, as the expected inflow of water did not reach the river in time, devotees have been left with no option but to take a holy dip in borewell water. The shortage of water in the river has consequently caused disappointment among devotees who traditionally gather at the riverbank for the sacred occasion. Meanwhile, as part of the famous Thula Utsavam celebrations currently underway in Mayiladuthurai, the Indian Postal Department has made special arrangements to sell bottled Ganga water to devotees. The annual Thula Utsavam is celebrated during the Tamil month of Aippasi at the sacred Thula Kattam on the banks of the Cauvery River in Mayiladuthurai district. Thousands of devotees traditionally participate in the festival and take a holy dip in the river. This year too, a large number of devotees have been visiting the Cauvery Thula Kattam to take a holy dip as part of the celebrations. In this regard, considering the spiritual interests of devotees, the Indian Postal Department has made special arrangements to sell bottled Ganga water, following the instructions of the Mayiladuthurai Postal Division Superintendent. Postal Department employees have set up a special sales counter at the Thula Kattam and are selling bottled Ganga water to devotees. As the water of the Ganga is considered sacred, this initiative enables devotees visiting the Cauvery Thula Kattam to purchase and take Ganga water home as well. Devotees are showing considerable interest in purchasing Ganga water in addition to taking a holy dip in the Cauvery River. (ANI)