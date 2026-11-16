Ramesh Demands Independent SIT Probe Into Ayodhya Temple Thefts

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Accusing the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government of the alleged theft of devotee offerings at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Temple, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday alleged that authorities were attempting to shield individuals linked to the BJP, RSS, and VHP, while potentially misleading both the Supreme Court and the state assembly through parallel Special Investigation Teams (SITs).

In a post on X, Ramesh questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the matter and demanded a fresh, independent SIT supervised directly by the Supreme Court to probe the functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. "They say theft can never stay hidden, and sooner or later the truth always comes out. The fresh revelations emerging every day in the case of stolen offerings at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Temple are exposing the central and Uttar Pradesh governments' attempts to protect people linked to the BJP, RSS and VHP," Ramesh said.