The best tablets under ₹40,000 differ in what they prioritise: an OLED screen, a large display, extra storage, 5G, or a stylus in the box. Some are built for watching and reading, others for studying or working across several apps, so two tablets at a similar price can suit very different buyers.

The right pick depends on how you plan to use the tablet every day. This guide covers tablets under 40000 on Flipkart and shows who each one suits, so you can match a tablet to your routine before you compare prices.

What to Look For Before Choosing a Tablet?

Display: Choose the right screen size, resolution and refresh rate for reading, streaming or work. Performance: Look for sufficient RAM and a capable processor for smooth multitasking. Battery life: A larger battery helps if you spend long hours studying or working. Storage: Choose enough space for apps, documents, videos and downloads. Connectivity: Decide whether Wi-Fi is sufficient or you need 4G/5G support. Accessories: Check whether a stylus or keyboard is included or sold separately. Value for money: Compare prices, bank discounts, exchange offers available.

Which Tablet Suits Performance and Large-Screen Use?

The Motorola Pad 70 Pro is the strongest performance-led option in this group, priced at ₹38,999 for the 8GB/128GB Wi-Fi-only variant.

Its 13-inch 3.5K display running at 144Hz is the largest and highest-resolution screen in this set. For streaming, split-screen document work or stylus-based notes, that extra real estate is genuinely useful rather than just impressive on paper.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor is the most powerful chip among the five tablets covered here, making it the most comfortable fit for performance-heavy multitasking and casual gaming. The 10200mAh battery supports extended sessions, and 45W TurboPower charging keeps downtime short.

The Motorola Pad 70 Pro includes a Moto Active Stylus in the box, which adds immediate pen-input value at the listed price. At 598g, it is heavier than some alternatives here, which is worth factoring in if portability matters.

Which Tablet Is Worth Considering for Display Quality?

The ASUS Pad, listed at ₹37,990, makes the strongest case for display-first buyers thanks to its 12.2-inch 2.8K OLED panel.

OLED screens deliver deeper blacks and more vivid colour than standard IPS panels at the same brightness. The ASUS Pad's display runs at 144Hz with a 2000-nit HDR peak, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, which rounds out the media experience considerably.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor is a capable mid-to-upper-range chip, and the 9000mAh battery with 45W charging handles full-day use comfortably. At 520g, it is also the lightest tablet in this set, which helps for reading and commuting.

The ASUS Pad supports pen input (ASUS Pen 2.0 and above), and includes a 45W adapter, USB-C cable and protective cover. A stylus is not included in the box, so pen users will need to budget separately.

Trivia: The ASUS Pad is the only tablet in this list with an OLED display, making it the clearest recommendation for buyers who prioritise screen quality for streaming, creative work or reading.

Which Tablet Makes Sense for Students and Note-Takers?

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with Pen, priced at ₹25,999, stands out with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and an included pen, making it a practical choice for students and working professionals.

While many tablets in this price range offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, Lenovo's higher configuration leaves more room for lecture notes, PDFs, recorded classes and apps.

The included pen adds everyday utility, letting students annotate study material, highlight important passages, jot down lecture notes and sketch diagrams directly on the screen instead of switching between paper and digital files.

The 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate provides ample space for reading textbooks and working across documents. With 96% DCI-P3 colour coverage, it also handles media well.

Weighing 530g, the tablet is relatively easy to carry between classes, while its 10,200mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor support everyday study tasks and multitasking.

Which Tablet Is Right for Buyers Who Need 5G?

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G has the 5G option and is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB/128GB configuration in Graphite Grey.

For buyers who travel often or attend classes without reliable Wi-Fi, 5G provides built-in mobile data. A Wi-Fi-only tablet suits home or campus use.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 handles everyday productivity and media well, and the 12000mAh battery is the largest capacity in this set, which is particularly relevant for long travel days or extended outdoor use. Display specs align with a 12.1-inch 2.5K panel at up to 120Hz, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support rounding out the media capability.

Trivia: At 12000mAh, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G carries the largest battery of the five tablets reviewed here, making it particularly suitable for travel and all-day use away from a charger.

Which Tablet Works Well for Multitasking and Productivity?

The OnePlus Pad Go 2, at ₹29,999 for the 8GB/128GB Wi-Fi-only variant, is built around software-led productivity in a way the other tablets here are not.

OxygenOS 16 includes Open Canvas, which can display up to three app windows on screen simultaneously. For students comparing notes, reading a PDF while browsing, or watching a lecture while annotating, that is a genuinely useful workflow rather than a gimmick. The 12.1-inch display uses a 7:5 aspect ratio, which is taller and more document-friendly than wider entertainment-optimised screens.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra handles multitasking and everyday productivity without difficulty, and the 10050mAh battery supports full-day use with 33W SUPERVOOC charging. At 601g, it sits in the mid-range for weight.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo supports 4096 pressure levels for pen input note-taking with a pen is a priority, factor that additional cost in.

How Do These Tablets Compare at a Glance?

These five tablets each represent a distinct value angle at their respective price points.