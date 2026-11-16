

Several space stocks fell overnight late Sunday after a ULA launch failure cost Amazon 40 satellites.

Amazon already uses SpaceX to launch satellites for its Starlink rival. Falcon 9 carried 72 Amazon satellites in 2025, and Amazon booked 10 more flights. Farrar said more than 100 flights could open up in 2027 if Starlink launches moved to Starship early that year and Falcon 9 kept its current pace.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Rocket Lab (RKLB), Intuitive Machines (LUNR) and Firefly Aerospace (FLY) fell in overnight trading after a failed United Launch Alliance (ULA) launch cost Amazon 40 satellites. Now, analyst Tim Farrar has urged SpaceX CEO Musk to guarantee Falcon 9 access for outside customers and suggested 50 or more flights a year.

ASTS led the declines late Sunday, falling 4%. RKLB fell 3%, LUNR lost 2% and FLY slipped 1%.

Amazon Backs ULA After Vulcan Failure

United Launch Alliance, the joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, said its Vulcan rocket ran into trouble about 10 minutes after lifting off from Cape Canaveral on Sunday. The cause is still under investigation.

The 40 satellites were part of Amazon Leo, the broadband network Amazon (AMZN) is building to compete with SpaceX's Starlink. Sunday's flight was the first of 38 Vulcan missions Amazon booked to carry more than 1,500 satellites. Before liftoff, Amazon said it had hundreds ready to fly and expected a second Vulcan launch within weeks if the first went well.

Amazon stood by ULA after the loss.“ULA has been a trusted partner for Amazon, and we believe they'll learn from this mission and deliver on their long-term plans for Vulcan,” the company said. However, its next batch already has a ride. Arianespace plans to launch 36 Leo satellites on an Ariane 6 rocket as early as Nov.23.

Analyst Urges Musk To Guarantee Falcon 9 Access

Amazon already pays its broadband rival for rides to orbit. SpaceX flew 72 Amazon satellites across three Falcon 9 missions in 2025. Amazon later told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) it had bought 10 more flights, bringing its total Falcon 9 bookings to 13.

Farrar, a satellite communications and wireless spectrum consultant, wants SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to make a broader commitment.“The best PR move Musk could make right now would be to guarantee to make available sufficient Falcon 9 launches to third parties (50+ per year?) for as long as necessary,” he said on X.

How many flights could SpaceX offer? Farrar said the answer depends on how often Falcon 9 flies and how soon SpaceX can move its own Starlink launches to its larger Starship rocket.“There could be 100+ launches available for third parties in 2027 if tempo was maintained and Starlink stops launching on F9 in early 2027. But I don't expect tempo to be maintained,” he said.

What's Next For ASTS, RKLB, FLY And LUNR?

AST's next six BlueBird satellites already have rides lined up with other providers. The company said earlier this month that three were at Cape Canaveral awaiting a SpaceX launch date. It expected to ship the next three by the end of November for a Blue Origin flight early in 2027.

Firefly has a longer-term role in AST's plans. It agreed to supply 36 engines for Blacklift, a rocket AST aims to start flying in late 2028 with room for up to five BlueBirds per flight. Intuitive Machines, meanwhile, is targeting March or April 2027 for a lunar mission that will carry its first communications relay satellite for the Moon.

On the other hand, Rocket Lab could eventually compete for more of that satellite launch business, but its larger Neutron rocket already has a queue. The company is targeting a debut no earlier than 2027 and has booked its first 16 launches.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About Space Stocks?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' for ASTS, RKLB and FLY and 'extremely bullish' for LUNR, with 'high' message volume across all four stocks.

One user saw an opening for Rocket Lab, asking,“In the not so distant future, could this ULA debacle be a new revenue stream for $RKLB?” Another user suggested that Amazon would turn to SpaceX to launch its Leo satellites, a service Amazon has already used.

View this Stocktwits post

A separate user said,“Expect further delays and adjustments in ASTS launch timeline.” Another user pointed to AST's reliance on Blue Origin, saying,“We could have used ULA potentially but were never dependent on them. Honestly, we're banking way more on BO.”

View this Stocktwits post

So far this year, FLY has gained 13%, while RKLB, LUNR and ASTS have fallen 12%, 20% and 55%, respectively.

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