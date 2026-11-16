MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) BCCI president Mithun Manhas and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra congratulated Jay Shah after he was re-elected unopposed as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chair for a second term, praising his contribution to cricket's global growth and highlighting the opportunity presented by the sport's return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028.

Shah's reappointment was confirmed by the ICC Board during its meetings in Bali, with the decision that provides continuity in leadership as the governing body looks to expand cricket's reach, strengthen its international structure, and prepare for its Olympic comeback after more than a century.

Manhas, in his congratulatory message, lauded Shah's leadership and vision, saying his work had played an important role in enhancing cricket's global recognition. He also extended his wishes on behalf of the BCCI, expressing confidence that Shah's second term would bring further opportunities for the sport.

"Heartiest congratulations, @JayShah bhai, on your well-deserved re-election as Chairman of the International Cricket Council @ICC, your leadership, clarity of vision and unwavering commitment to the game of cricket. Your journey has been truly inspiring for the way you have contributed to the growth and global recognition of the sport. It gives me immense pleasure personally and on behalf of BCCI, our heartfelt congratulations, admiration and best wishes for your continued success. May this tenure bring you even greater achievements and opportunities to take world cricket to new heights," Manhas said.

Bindra also congratulated Shah, highlighting the significance of cricket's inclusion in the LA28 Olympic programme. The former shooter, who won India's first individual Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, said the event could help the sport connect with a wider international audience and inspire young athletes.

"Heartiest congratulations to @JayShah on his reappointment as @ICC Chairman for a second term. This is a particularly exciting time for cricket, with its return to the Olympic Games at LA 2028 presenting a wonderful opportunity to take the sport to new audiences and make it even more global. The Olympics have a unique ability to inspire young people across the world and I am sure cricket will make the most of this opportunity to inspire a whole new generation of fans and athletes. Wishing him all the very best!” Bindra wrote.