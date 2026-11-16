Tanker Suffers Attack While Sailing Through Gulf Waters
(MENAFN) A tanker came under attack on Sunday while navigating through the Arabian Gulf toward the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center.
The maritime monitoring agency said it had received information from Indian shipping authorities concerning an incident involving an eastbound tanker before it reached the strategic waterway.
"UKMTO is aware of a report by Indian Shipping Authorities of an attack on a tanker while transiting through the Arabian Gulf eastbound prior to entering the Strait of Hormuz," the UKMTO noted in a statement released on X.
All crew members were confirmed safe following the incident, although the full extent of the vessel's damage and possible environmental consequences had yet to be determined.
"The crew are accounted for and safe," it said, adding that the extent of the damage and any environmental impact remain unknown.
The agency advised ships operating in the area to maintain heightened vigilance and notify authorities of any unusual or suspicious activity.
Further information about the attack was not immediately disclosed.
The maritime monitoring agency said it had received information from Indian shipping authorities concerning an incident involving an eastbound tanker before it reached the strategic waterway.
"UKMTO is aware of a report by Indian Shipping Authorities of an attack on a tanker while transiting through the Arabian Gulf eastbound prior to entering the Strait of Hormuz," the UKMTO noted in a statement released on X.
All crew members were confirmed safe following the incident, although the full extent of the vessel's damage and possible environmental consequences had yet to be determined.
"The crew are accounted for and safe," it said, adding that the extent of the damage and any environmental impact remain unknown.
The agency advised ships operating in the area to maintain heightened vigilance and notify authorities of any unusual or suspicious activity.
Further information about the attack was not immediately disclosed.
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