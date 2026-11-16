“Boss of Bosses” Felix Gallardo, Cartel Founder, Passes at 80
(MENAFN) Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, the cartel founder once known across Mexico as the “Boss of Bosses,” has died at 80, Mexican authorities said Sunday.
He died of multiple organ failure at a private hospital in Guadalajara at about 2 pm local time (2000GMT). He had been moved there from Puente Grande prison in Jalisco, in western Mexico, after his condition worsened.
Jalisco authorities had flagged a decline in his health from Nov. 13, before he was rushed to the hospital.
Felix Gallardo founded the Guadalajara Cartel and ranked among the chief builders of Mexico’s modern narcotics trade in the 1970s and 1980s. His network forged ties with Colombian cocaine suppliers and helped open key smuggling corridors into the United States.
Known by the aliases “Jefe de Jefes” (Boss of Bosses) and “El Padrino” (The Godfather), he stands among the most powerful and influential traffickers in the country’s history.
He was serving consecutive sentences totaling 77 years when he died: 40 for drug trafficking and weapons offenses, plus 37 for the kidnapping and murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar.
He had been behind bars since April 1989. In recent years, his lawyers pressed for his transfer to house arrest, citing his age and failing health, including serious vision, hearing and mobility problems, which they said made imprisonment increasingly untenable.
A federal judge approved the request in September 2022. Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office appealed the decision, however, and the transfer was never carried out.
He died of multiple organ failure at a private hospital in Guadalajara at about 2 pm local time (2000GMT). He had been moved there from Puente Grande prison in Jalisco, in western Mexico, after his condition worsened.
Jalisco authorities had flagged a decline in his health from Nov. 13, before he was rushed to the hospital.
Felix Gallardo founded the Guadalajara Cartel and ranked among the chief builders of Mexico’s modern narcotics trade in the 1970s and 1980s. His network forged ties with Colombian cocaine suppliers and helped open key smuggling corridors into the United States.
Known by the aliases “Jefe de Jefes” (Boss of Bosses) and “El Padrino” (The Godfather), he stands among the most powerful and influential traffickers in the country’s history.
He was serving consecutive sentences totaling 77 years when he died: 40 for drug trafficking and weapons offenses, plus 37 for the kidnapping and murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar.
He had been behind bars since April 1989. In recent years, his lawyers pressed for his transfer to house arrest, citing his age and failing health, including serious vision, hearing and mobility problems, which they said made imprisonment increasingly untenable.
A federal judge approved the request in September 2022. Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office appealed the decision, however, and the transfer was never carried out.
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