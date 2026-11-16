Biden Expresses Limited Confidence in Netanyahu in New Memoir
(MENAFN) Former US President Joe Biden has revealed that he maintained only a limited level of trust in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to remarks included in his newly released memoir.
The book, titled Promise Me, America, examines Biden's single term in the White House and was published following the Democrats' victory in the November 3 midterm elections, according to reports.
In the memoir, Biden also defended his administration's decision to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan in 2021, maintaining that it was the correct course of action. He added that he would make the same decision again if faced with an identical situation as president.
Biden recalled that former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley had warned him about the potential repercussions of pulling US troops out of the country.
He explained that he had received assurances that the Afghan government would remain in power for at least six months following the departure of American forces. However, the government collapsed within just days of the withdrawal.
The withdrawal followed an agreement reached between Washington and the Taliban in February 2020, during Donald Trump's first presidential administration, which established the framework for removing US troops from Afghanistan.
The book, titled Promise Me, America, examines Biden's single term in the White House and was published following the Democrats' victory in the November 3 midterm elections, according to reports.
In the memoir, Biden also defended his administration's decision to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan in 2021, maintaining that it was the correct course of action. He added that he would make the same decision again if faced with an identical situation as president.
Biden recalled that former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley had warned him about the potential repercussions of pulling US troops out of the country.
He explained that he had received assurances that the Afghan government would remain in power for at least six months following the departure of American forces. However, the government collapsed within just days of the withdrawal.
The withdrawal followed an agreement reached between Washington and the Taliban in February 2020, during Donald Trump's first presidential administration, which established the framework for removing US troops from Afghanistan.
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