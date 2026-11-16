The reported detentions come amid a broader federal deportation plan involving roughly 150 Afghan nationals held in US immigration custody. Court documents cited by the Associated Press indicate that the administration planned to send some detainees to Pakistan, with onward transportation to Afghanistan. Advocacy groups have warned that those returned could face retaliation from Taliban authorities, particularly people who worked with US forces or other Western organisations.

The proposed deportations prompted a response from more than 60 members of Congress. Led by Democratic Representative Scott Peters of California and Senator Chris Van Hollen, lawmakers sent a joint letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin urging the administration to cancel deportation flights carrying Afghans and Iranians, including removals through third countries. The lawmakers warned that those returned could face persecution, torture or death.

Shawn VanDiver, founder and president of AfghanEvac, said he brought the deportation plans to Peters' attention. He said those affected included people who had served alongside American forces and had placed their trust in the United States. Representative Doris Matsui also expressed concern that relatives of Afghans who supported US forces were among those facing removal, saying some had lost protected status under the administration's policies, according to KCRA.

Nesar Ahamad, a former interpreter for US troops in Afghanistan and a member of the Afghan American Alliance, said the proposed deportations had left him deeply concerned.“I'm frustrated because anyone on that flight could be me,” he told KCRA, warning that Afghans who came to the United States expecting safety could be sent back to people they had helped US forces fight.

A federal judge in New York temporarily blocked the administration's planned deportations to Afghanistan or Pakistan earlier this month. A subsequent court order on November 6 extended protections for a specifically identified group of Afghan nationals, requiring advance notice before any proposed removal to Afghanistan, Pakistan or another country. The order does not establish a blanket prohibition on ICE arrests or detentions, and available information does not confirm whether the two people reportedly detained in Sacramento are covered by it.

KCRA said it contacted both DHS and ICE about the reported detentions and deportation plans. DHS responded that it“follows all lawful court orders.” The report did not establish the identities, immigration status or current locations of the two people reportedly detained in Sacramento.