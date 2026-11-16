In a post on X on Monday, November 9, the UN said science was essential to understanding the world and creating a better future for all. It described the annual observance as an opportunity to highlight the connection between scientific progress, technology and peace.

The observance was first held in 1986 as part of the International Year of Peace. In December 1988, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 43/61, formally proclaiming the International Week of Science and Peace as an annual event during the week that includes November 11.

The resolution also encouraged governments, academic institutions and scientific organisations to promote international cooperation among researchers and share scientific knowledge.

The week aims to raise public awareness of how scientific and technological advances can contribute to maintaining international peace and security. It also encourages cooperation among scientists through academic exchanges, discussions and the sharing of research and information.

The observance also coincides with World Science Day for Peace and Development on November 10, established by UNESCO to highlight the role of science in society and encourage public engagement with scientific issues.

UNESCO has announced“Common Ground Through Science Diplomacy” as the theme for the 2026 observance, emphasising the role of scientific cooperation in addressing shared global challenges.