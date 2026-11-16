Radio Okapi, a UN-backed broadcaster, reported on Sunday, November 8, that the Goma Garrison Military Court delivered the verdict following a 12-day trial held in Walikale Centre, North Kivu province. More than 70 soldiers were involved in the proceedings, with four acquitted and a sergeant sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The convicted soldiers belonged to the army's 3415th Regiment and were arrested on October 20 in Ngora, in Walikale territory, following incidents reported in nearby Ntoto. According to the military authorities, the trial was part of efforts to strengthen discipline within the armed forces as government troops continue operations against armed groups in eastern Congo.

The latest verdict follows another military court ruling in October, when 27 Congolese soldiers were sentenced to death for abandoning frontline positions during clashes with AFC/M23 rebels in South Kivu province. The repeated death sentences reflect the military authorities' efforts to address alleged indiscipline and withdrawals from positions during fighting.

The judgments come as fighting continues between Congolese government forces and the AFC/M23-led armed opposition in North and South Kivu. The conflict has repeatedly displaced civilians, disrupted essential services and worsened humanitarian conditions across eastern Congo. M23 forces captured the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu in early 2025, significantly changing the security situation in the region.

DR Congo reinstated the death penalty in 2024 after more than two decades of suspension, with the government citing security threats and the need to address treason and espionage within the armed forces. The decision has raised concerns among human rights organisations, while military courts have continued issuing capital sentences against soldiers accused of abandoning their positions or fleeing fighting.