Dana Gas, the United Arab Emirates-based company operating the field, said on Monday that the fire had been extinguished and no personnel were injured. The company said it was assessing the damage and had suspended production until further notice.

Two sources in the Kurdistan Region's electricity ministry told Reuters that a drone struck a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage tank, triggering the fire. Workers were moved to shelters inside the facility following the attack, while security sources reported smoke rising from the site.

The Kurdistan Region's electricity ministry said the disruption had taken approximately 2,800 megawatts of generation capacity offline. Al Jazeera reported that the resulting power shortage left more than 70 percent of the region without electricity. The interruption affected supplies to major areas, including Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, Bazian and Chamchamal.

Omid Ahmed, spokesperson for the regional electricity ministry, said authorities would prioritise essential services, including hospitals and water treatment facilities. The ministry planned to use hydroelectric stations and plants operating on alternative fuels to maintain supplies to critical infrastructure.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said an initial assessment found no casualties. He also ordered the formation of a joint investigative committee with Kurdish regional authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack, according to local reporting.

In a joint statement, the Kurdistan Region's ministries of natural resources and electricity described the incident as a“terrorist attack.” They said authorities were working to reduce its impact. No group had claimed responsibility for the strike as of Monday.

Khor Mor, located in Sulaymaniyah province, is one of the region's major natural gas fields. It supplies fuel to power plants and plays a central role in electricity generation across the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region.

The facility has faced repeated security threats and operational disruptions. Dana Gas suspended production at its main facilities in July, citing credible security threats and regional tensions, before restarting operations later that month.

Kurdish officials have previously blamed attacks on the field on Iran-backed armed groups, but responsibility for Sunday's incident remained unconfirmed. The latest strike comes amid heightened tensions involving Iran, the United States and regional actors, placing additional pressure on Iraq's efforts to maintain security and balance its relations with both Washington and Tehran