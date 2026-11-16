Biden announced the publication date in a message on X on Sunday, November 8. He said the memoir examines the challenges his administration faced, the decisions he made and the reasons behind them. It also discusses his views on American identity, national values, democracy and the country's role in international affairs.

In the same message, Biden said he was diagnosed with cancer while writing the book. He added that his doctors remained encouraged by his response to treatment, although his condition sometimes affected his daily activities.

“Some days are better than others. It hasn't stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down,” Biden wrote. He said he would be unable to take part in as many interviews and public discussions about the memoir as he had originally planned, but hoped readers would find the book sufficient to understand his account.

According to the Associated Press, Biden announced the memoir in July, with publisher Little, Brown and Company confirming its November 17 release date. The book is expected to examine major events during his presidency, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 is also among the major foreign policy episodes covered in the memoir. Biden previously defended his administration's decision to end America's longest war, while the withdrawal drew criticism over the chaotic evacuation from Kabul and the rapid collapse of the former Afghanistan government.

The withdrawal ended nearly 20 years of US military involvement in Afghanistan. American forces completed their departure on August 30, 2021, days after the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.

Biden also thanked people for their messages of support and good wishes, saying their encouragement had meant a great deal to him, his wife Jill and their family. He said his health would affect his public schedule but would not prevent him from continuing activities he considered important.

In his message, Biden reiterated his belief in equality and democratic principles, describing the United States as a country founded on the idea that all people are created equal. He urged Americans not to lose sight of that principle.