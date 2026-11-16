The Associated Press reported on Sunday, November 8, citing three officials familiar with the discussions, that the initial force would be stationed in Saudi Arabia, potentially near the border with Yemen. One Syrian official said Saudi Arabia had insisted that the personnel be Syrian nationals rather than foreign fighters who joined armed groups during Syria's civil war.

According to the report, a Syrian delegation led by Khaled Khattab, commander of the 82nd Division, recently spent two weeks in Saudi Arabia. Another Syrian official said 36 Syrian military officers had visited a joint command and operations centre in Jeddah, where Saudi and Yemeni officials briefed them on frontline developments and operational areas.

A regional official familiar with the discussions told the AP that Syria had already sent a small number of military advisers to Saudi Arabia. They are helping train Yemeni forces operating inside the kingdom. The report did not establish whether the proposed 600 personnel would participate in combat operations.

The reports follow Reuters reporting on November 6 that Syria had sent military personnel to Saudi Arabia to provide military advice and training as the kingdom faces Houthi attacks. Two Syrian military sources and a senior US official told Reuters that scores of personnel had travelled to the kingdom in recent weeks. Their responsibilities could potentially extend beyond training, although the sources did not confirm a combat deployment.

However, Damascus denied plans to send military forces to Yemen. On November 7, a Syrian diplomatic source told the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that reports of sending troops to Yemen were unfounded. The source said military cooperation with Saudi Arabia focused on training, military consultations, building capabilities and exchanging expertise.

The conflicting accounts leave the proposed deployment and its operational mandate unclear. The AP report concerns personnel expected to travel to Saudi Arabia, while the Syrian denial specifically addresses sending forces to Yemen.

Syria and Saudi Arabia signed a defence cooperation agreement on November 4 during President Ahmad al-Sharaa's visit to Riyadh. Al-Sharaa also met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but neither government disclosed the agreement's detailed military provisions.

The visit also produced agreements involving more than $403 million in Saudi concessional loans for Syrian reconstruction, including healthcare, housing, electricity and infrastructure projects, according to reporting by Reuters.

Saudi Arabia has faced renewed attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis since July, following the escalation of the wider regional conflict. Riyadh has sought military assistance from regional and international partners as fighting in Yemen intensifies. Syria's reported military cooperation with Saudi Arabia could deepen its regional security commitments as al-Sharaa's government seeks closer relations with Arab countries following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.