Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation on Sunday, November 8, into whether its founder and chief executive had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The inquiry follows reports by The New York Times that US authorities had identified Alice Huang as a Chinese intelligence asset who allegedly gathered information about the technology executive.

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese citizen who previously held a senior position at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that purchases artificial intelligence chips from Nvidia. She is not related to Jensen Huang, who was born in Taiwan.

According to The New York Times, citing people familiar with US intelligence assessments, Alice Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about Nvidia's chief executive and potentially influence the company's position on selling advanced AI chips to China.

US authorities have also scrutinised Megaspeed over suspicions that the company helped Chinese entities obtain advanced Nvidia processors restricted under US export controls. The allegations have raised questions about the security of Nvidia's business relationships and the potential exposure of sensitive information.

However, Reuters reported on November 9 that it could not independently verify the intelligence allegations or establish Alice Huang's current employment. The accusations have not been publicly substantiated through an independent judicial finding

The reports have also drawn attention to Jensen Huang's personal relationship with the businesswoman. On Sunday, the Nvidia chief acknowledged in a message to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues. He did not identify the person involved in the relationship in the published message.

Megaspeed has become a focus of US concerns because of its access to Nvidia's advanced computing technology. The New York Times reported that the company purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over two years.

The US government has imposed restrictions on exports of advanced AI processors to China, citing national security concerns and the risk that the technology could strengthen China's military and technological capabilities. Nvidia has previously faced pressure over how its products reach customers in China and other markets.

Nvidia has maintained that its customer interactions are routine business activities. The company has also said that regional cloud customers receive ordinary business information, not sensitive trade secrets or information relevant to US national security.

In its November 8 statement, Nvidia's board said it had no reason to believe that US national security or company secrets had been compromised. A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, will oversee the investigation. Jensen Huang has agreed to cooperate fully with the review, the company said.

The controversy has also reached the US Congress. On November 5, the chairmen of three House committees requested a closed-door briefing with Jensen Huang on November 18. The lawmakers want explanations about his interactions with Alice Huang and Nvidia's safeguards against foreign intelligence operations.

The request was made by Brian Mast, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on China, and Rick Crawford, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. They asked Huang to confirm his availability or propose an alternative date by November 11.

The investigation comes as Nvidia remains a central supplier of advanced processors used to develop artificial intelligence systems. The company has become a major player in the US-China technology competition, where access to high-performance chips is a key issue in export policy and national security.