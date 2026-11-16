According to the US Department of State's travel advisory system, Afghanistan remains at Level 4, the highest warning category. The department advises American citizens not to travel to the country under any circumstances, citing terrorism, kidnapping, wrongful detention, crime, civil unrest and limited medical facilities.

The warning was highlighted in a report published on November 9, which listed Afghanistan alongside Belarus, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Niger, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Uganda, Ukraine and Yemen.

The State Department's advisory identifies several specific threats in Afghanistan, including the presence of multiple militant groups, the risk of hostage-taking and the possibility of American citizens being detained. It also warns that US citizens, including dual nationals and people with previous connections to American organisations, may face increased surveillance and detention risks.

The US Embassy in Kabul suspended operations in August 2021 following the Taliban's return to power. The State Department says the US government cannot provide routine or emergency consular services to American citizens inside Afghanistan. The Afghanistan Affairs Unit at the US Embassy in Doha currently serves as the US mission to Afghanistan.

Level 4 is the most severe category in the US travel advisory system. The other categories are Level 1, which advises normal precautions; Level 2, which recommends increased caution; and Level 3, which advises travellers to reconsider their plans.

The continued warning comes amid persistent security and humanitarian challenges in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover in August 2021. International organisations and foreign governments have repeatedly raised concerns about security, restrictions on fundamental rights and the ability of foreign nationals to obtain assistance in emergencies.

The State Department's official Afghanistan advisory was dated February 20, 2026, and recorded no change in the country's Level 4 classification. The November 9 report therefore reflects the continued inclusion of Afghanistan on the highest-risk list rather than evidence of a newly imposed travel restriction.