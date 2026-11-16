According to Reuters, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki announced on Tuesday, November 10, that the drone had been intercepted over the Eastern Province but did not identify who launched it.

The coalition separately reported intercepting two missiles aimed at Riyadh, including a ballistic missile and a cruise missile, and another ballistic missile targeting southern Saudi Arabia. The coalition attributed the missile launches to the Houthis.

The Eastern Province is a strategically important economic centre, containing most of Saudi Arabia's oil and gas reserves and the headquarters of state-owned energy giant Saudi Aramco. The region has faced repeated attacks in recent weeks as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have intensified. Aramco's headquarters also sustained extensive damage in an earlier attack in October, Reuters reported.

Saudi Civil Defence issued early-warning alerts for Riyadh and the southwestern cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait during the latest wave of attacks, later announcing that the threats had passed. The interceptions come amid growing concerns over the security of Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure, airports and ports.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi-affiliated Saba news agency reported that Saudi airstrikes had struck a gas station in northern Sanaa and a building belonging to a state oil company in the southern part of the capital.

It said civil defence teams were responding to a fire involving gas trailers. Saudi authorities had not confirmed those reported strikes, and the Houthis had not claimed responsibility for the latest missile launches, Reuters reported.

The latest developments reflect an intensification of cross-border hostilities involving the Saudi-led coalition, which supports Yemen's internationally recognised government, and the Houthis, who control Sanaa and large parts of northern Yemen.