The decision, announced on Monday, November 9, means Scotland will continue to face Afghanistan in ICC competitions when required by tournament regulations but will not proactively schedule bilateral series or participate in other cricket engagements outside those events.

Cricket Scotland said the policy reflects its commitment to expanding women's and girls' participation in cricket, alongside concerns about Afghanistan's humanitarian situation. The governing body added that the decision would be reviewed annually or following significant ICC decisions or material changes in circumstances.

The move brings Scotland into line with Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which have also suspended bilateral cricket arrangements with Afghanistan over restrictions imposed on women and girls.

Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban have barred girls from secondary and higher education and imposed extensive restrictions on women's employment, public participation and access to sports. Women's cricket in Afghanistan has effectively disappeared under the restrictions, according to Reuters.

Afghanistan remains a full member of the ICC, which granted the country full membership in 2017. The international governing body has continued to face scrutiny over how Afghanistan's membership is reconciled with its requirements concerning the development of women's cricket.

Scotland has not played Afghanistan in a full international match since the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup. However, Cricket Scotland said the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) requested access to training facilities in Scotland in July, ahead of Afghanistan's men's series against Ireland, and made another request in September in connection with the proposed Afghanistan Premier League.

The proposed men's Afghanistan Premier League is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates in December, although its official approval by the ICC remains a key condition for the tournament to proceed. The competition is expected to feature five franchise teams and overseas players.

The tournament has also attracted criticism from Afghan women's cricket representatives living in exile, who have urged international players to reconsider participating. BBC Sport previously reported that English players had been urged to consider the implications of joining the competition, while several England-based cricketers registered for its player draft.

Despite its restrictions on bilateral cricket, Cricket Scotland said it would continue to honour its contractual obligations to players and could issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) for participation in the Afghanistan league if the ICC officially approves the competition.

The governing body stressed that granting such certificates would not constitute an endorsement of Afghanistan's current authorities or their policies.