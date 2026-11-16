Trump made the remarks during a telephone interview with C-SPAN's Washington Journal Primetime on Monday, November 9, according to reports published on Tuesday, November 10.

He said Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait preferred the current approach to the conflict rather than another major military operation against Iran. Trump suggested that these countries wanted to avoid further escalation after experiencing attacks during the conflict.

According to the interview, Trump said he also favoured maintaining the current approach, while leaving open the possibility of a larger military operation if circumstances changed.

“The reason I'm doing it this way is because in speaking with Qatar... Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait... they'd rather do it this way rather than another hit, which would be approximately five times bigger than the first hit,” Trump said.

The US president also reiterated his claim that Iran was seeking an agreement with Washington, although Tehran had not publicly acknowledged such an intention.

“I can tell you that Iran would like to make a deal, and we'll find out whether or not that'll happen,” Trump said.

He added that the duration and scale of the conflict would depend on Washington's decisions, suggesting that the United States could pursue a rapid military operation or extend its campaign over a longer period.

Trump also raised the possibility of targeting Iran's Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility if Tehran attempted to resume nuclear activities there. However, he said Washington had not seen indications that Iran was restarting activities at the site.

He reiterated that the United States would not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

The remarks come amid diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed fighting. Reuters reported on November 9 that Trump had indicated he would hold off on additional strikes for the time being following appeals from regional countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Trump also told Reuters that the United States was prepared to resume military operations if necessary, while indicating that he was willing to maintain the existing pressure on Tehran, including the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

The diplomatic efforts gained momentum after Trump met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the White House on Monday. Qatar has been involved in efforts to facilitate communication between Washington and Tehran.

Despite Trump's claims that Iran wants an agreement, the two sides continue to face significant differences over the terms of a possible settlement, including sanctions, military pressure and Iran's nuclear programme.

No agreement has been announced, and Trump's latest warning underscores the continuing uncertainty surrounding the possibility of renewed military confrontation between the United States and Iran.