Titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, the two-part film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The first instalment opened in cinemas on November 5, coinciding with India's Diwali celebrations, attracting audiences across domestic and international markets.

The film tells the story of Rama, a divine prince who embarks on a battle against Ravana, a powerful demon king, to rescue his wife, Sita. Based on the ancient Ramayana epic, traditionally attributed to the Hindu sage Valmiki, the story has shaped India's religious, cultural and literary traditions for generations.

Malhotra, chief executive of British visual effects company DNEG and founder of Mumbai-based Prime Focus Studios, has described the project as a personal financial undertaking. In an interview with CNN, he said he had financed the entire production through his own resources and was prepared to accept the financial risks involved.

The producer said he was not relying exclusively on cinema ticket sales to recover the investment. If theatrical revenues prove insufficient, he plans to generate income through merchandise, theme parks and other commercial ventures connected to the franchise.

The production features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Internationally recognised composers Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman have collaborated on the film's music, while extensive computer-generated imagery has been used to recreate mythical characters, elaborate palaces and large-scale battles.

The filmmakers have also invested in an English-language version to reach audiences beyond India. Malhotra told Men's Journal that the actors recorded their performances in English rather than relying on conventional dubbing. Artificial intelligence and performance-capture technology were subsequently used to synchronise their facial movements and lip movements with the English dialogue.

However, adapting a religious and culturally significant epic presents considerable challenges. The 2023 film Adipurush, another adaptation of the Ramayana, faced widespread criticism over its dialogue, visual presentation and treatment of characters, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding cinematic portrayals of the story.

According to industry estimates reported by NDTV Profit and Deadline, the first instalment earned approximately $55.7 million worldwide during its opening period, including $12.2 million in the United States. The film's international release across numerous markets and dubbed languages reflects the producers' ambition to reach audiences beyond India's large domestic market and diaspora communities.

Despite the strong opening, the scale of the investment presents a significant commercial challenge. The film's long-term performance will depend on sustained ticket sales, international audience reception and the success of the wider commercial ventures planned by its producers.