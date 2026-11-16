The advocacy organisation said the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was planning to resume deportations after November 16, although the reported schedule has not been independently confirmed by US authorities. The warning comes as several Afghan nationals face removal proceedings and legal challenges over their potential return to Afghanistan or deportation through third countries.

In a November 6 ruling, a federal judge in New York extended an order temporarily prohibiting the Trump administration from deporting a specifically identified group of Afghan nationals to Afghanistan, Pakistan or any other third country while their legal case proceeds. The court also directed the government to notify the plaintiffs at least one week before any planned deportation involving those individuals. The ruling does not automatically protect all Afghans in the United States.

The legal proceedings follow concerns raised by refugee advocates and members of Congress that some detained Afghans could face persecution, arbitrary detention or other serious risks if returned to Afghanistan. An earlier court order temporarily halted deportations after government lawyers said no chartered or commercial flights had been planned or confirmed for the affected Afghan nationals during that order's validity.

AfghanEvac chief executive Shawn VanDiver said the Trump administration had ended temporary immigration protections for Afghans evacuated to the United States following the fall of Kabul in August 2021. Many entered the country through humanitarian parole, a temporary immigration arrangement that has since expired for many beneficiaries.

VanDiver also said applications for permanent residency, asylum and work authorisation had remained pending for months, leaving many Afghans uncertain about their legal status and future in the United States.

The Trump administration terminated Afghanistan's Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation in May 2025, ending a protection that had allowed eligible Afghan nationals to remain and work legally in the country while conditions in Afghanistan were considered unsafe.

Meanwhile, AfghanEvac has welcomed an effort by Representatives Jason Crow and Sam Liccardo to force a vote in the House of Representatives on the Afghanistan TPS Act of 2026.

The two lawmakers filed a discharge petition on November 9 to bring the legislation to the House floor without waiting for Republican leadership to schedule a vote. The petition requires 218 signatures from House members to proceed.

The proposed legislation, H.R. 9899, would designate Afghanistan for Temporary Protected Status until July 2029, allowing eligible Afghan nationals to remain legally in the United States and obtain work authorisation while the protection remains in effect.

It also includes provisions requiring the Department of Homeland Security to make decisions on individual applications within 90 days after the necessary security and biometric checks are completed. However, the bill has not been enacted, and its proposed protections are not yet in force.

The legislation was introduced in July with bipartisan support, including Republican Representatives Don Bacon and Maria Elvira Salazar alongside Crow and Liccardo. More than 50 organisations, including AfghanEvac, veterans' groups and refugee advocacy organisations, have endorsed the measure.

AfghanEvac has called on Republicans and Democrats to support the discharge petition, arguing that restoring temporary protection would provide legal stability for Afghans whose immigration applications remain unresolved.

The legislative effort comes amid continuing uncertainty over the future of thousands of Afghans who were evacuated to the United States after the Taliban returned to power in 2021 and whose temporary immigration protections have since expired.