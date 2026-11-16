The newspaper reported on Tuesday, November 10, that US officials had become increasingly concerned in recent weeks about what they described as more advanced Iranian plots targeting current and former American officials. Intelligence concerning threats against Bessent reportedly contributed to the assessment.

Bessent has been leading the Trump administration's economic pressure campaign against Iran since August, seeking to isolate Tehran financially through tougher sanctions and restrictions on trade routes. His prominent role in the campaign has reportedly made him a potential target of Iranian threats.

A senior Trump administration intelligence official had also warned in a memo reviewed by Reuters in late October that Iranian plots against American personnel and citizens had reached an advanced stage. However, the precise nature and severity of the threats against Bessent have not been publicly disclosed.

US officials have assessed that Iran's ability to carry out large-scale attacks inside the United States and other locations overseas remains limited. Tehran has previously denied plotting attacks against American officials or individuals on US soil.

A Treasury Department spokesperson told The New York Times that Bessent would not be deterred by threats from the Iranian government and remained committed to carrying out the administration's economic pressure campaign.

Bessent is the latest senior Trump administration official to relocate from a private residence to a military installation or another protected location because of security concerns.

The New York Times reported that at least six other officials had taken similar steps during the previous year, including Stephen Miller, now the White House chief of staff, and Pam Bondi, who served as attorney general at the time.

The reported relocation comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Bessent playing a central role in the administration's efforts to restrict Iran's access to international financial networks and trade.