Lindsay made the remarks on Tuesday, November 10, congratulating Afghan women on receiving the prestigious international award and stressing that their participation is essential to Afghanistan's future.

The prize was presented during a ceremony in London on Monday, November 9, in recognition of Afghan women's courage, resilience and collective efforts to defend their rights and those of future generations despite restrictions imposed under Taliban rule.

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May presented the award to Elaha Safdari, goalkeeper of Afghanistan's women's national football team, who accepted it on behalf of Afghanistan women. May, who serves as president of Chatham House, said the international community must not allow the situation facing Afghan women and girls to disappear from global attention.

At the ceremony, Afghan women's rights activists highlighted restrictions on education, employment and participation in public life. Zahra Joya, founder and editor-in-chief of Rukhshana Media, said the award sent a message that Afghanistan women had not been forgotten. Former Afghan parliamentarian Fawzia Koofi and human rights activist Shaharzad Akbar also called on international leaders to maintain pressure and continue supporting Afghanistan women.

The award comes as Afghanistan women and girls continue to face sweeping restrictions, including exclusion from secondary schools and universities, bans on many forms of employment and limits on their presence in public spaces. Despite these measures, women inside Afghanistan and in the diaspora have continued to organise protests, establish informal education initiatives and document human rights violations.

Chatham House said the 2026 prize recognised Afghan women's collective resistance to systematic gender persecution and their determination to defend the rights and futures of women and girls.

The annual Chatham House Prize is awarded to individuals, groups or organisations considered by the institute's members to have made a significant contribution to improving international relations. Previous recipients include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, broadcaster and environmental campaigner David Attenborough, and Médecins Sans Frontières.

The recognition also renews international attention on the exclusion of Afghanistan women from public life and the continuing debate over how governments should engage with the Taliban authorities while defending women's rights.